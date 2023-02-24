When Anthony Davidson’s mimicry Left F1 Commentator David Croft Blushing

The F1 season is back again, as all teams completed their first day of Pre-season Testing in Bahrain. And in a week, we’ll be hearing David Croft utter his iconic intro again ahead of the Bahrain GP.

Crofty’s lights out and away we go have been severely missed by fans since the 20th of November when the season finale of the 2022 season took place. It’s been 3 months since we saw the cars race on the track and the wait is almost over.

Seems like Crofty’s voice has been severely missed not just by his fans, but also by his co-workers. And Anthony Davidson spent a good time practising the intro too!

Anthony Davidson impersonates David Croft

Towards the end of the second session of the first day of Pre-season Testing, we witnessed some commentary gold. Sky Sports F1 commentator Anthony Davidson showed off his brilliant mimicry of David Croft.

Crofty wasn’t expecting his colleague to whip out his iconic lines on air. As Davidson went off saying, “It’s Light’s out and Away we go. And oh there’s the AlphaTauri and the Alpha ‘Whatever it’s called.’ And there’s a big lockout and they have crashed!”

‘You’re blushing!’ 😅 Watch as Anthony Davidson nails David Croft impression 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/I4DEoyMpc1 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 23, 2023

Davidson asked for Cofty’s review of his commentary and the legendary commentator did not have works for it. Davidson replied, “You’re blushing, you know that was good”

Crofty gave a pat on the back of Davidson claiming his effort was “Spot On.” Davidson did another impression of Croft screaming, “Lewis Hamilton crosses the line and claims the chequered flag.”

The mere impersonation of Crofty left him gasping for air. It seems like the iconic F1 commentator has a substitute waiting for him if he wishes to go on a holiday mid-season!

F1 Twitter rejoices Davidson’s Croft impression

David Croft might be impressed with Anthony Davidson’s impersonation. But Davidson just won the hearts of millions of F1 fans who tuned in to hear the commentator’s impressions.

F1 Pre-season testing is usually a dull affair and it might not pull in the crowds as a race weekend does. So hearing the two commentators have some fun whilst working was a breath of fresh air to the fans.

Twitter went alive just moments after Davidson mimicked Croft on Live TV. And the platform was filled with praises for the former Honda, and Brawn GP driver.

Anthony Davidson nails this impression of Crofty 😂😂😂#F1Testing pic.twitter.com/Aox9aeq3zI — Crash F1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) February 23, 2023

Anthony Davidson just made me laugh so hard with that Crofty impersonation 🤣 — Bryson Sullivan 🇺🇲 (@NaturalParadigm) February 23, 2023

Anthony Davidson is the GOAT and no one can convince me otherwise, his @CroftyF1 impression is top tier😂😂 — Aldas🇱🇹 (@Aldas001) February 23, 2023

anthony davidson and crofty >>>> — cas. (@riccnation) February 23, 2023

Anthony Davidson.

Carrying this testing commentary on his back.

Protect him. We must.#F1 — Cameron (@CameronF1YT) February 23, 2023

While commentators are usually presumed to be crunching numbers and recalling stats while narrating a race, such incidents always let fans know that they too are just like us. Safe to say, F1 fans love it when commentators enjoy their work and have some fun along.

