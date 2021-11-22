“Why race hard 23 times when you can race hard just twice?”– Alpine amassed their 45% of points in only two races of season

Alpine is showing progress with brilliance in patches, as they amassed 45% of their points in two races which include a win and P3 podium.

Alpine, in recent years, has never thought of themselves as minnows. But in the standings, they hardly manage to share a room with the big boys.

Only in 2020 did they start to appear on the podium since their return. Their performances in 2021 piqued when Esteban Ocon won them a race in Hungary. Now Fernando Alonso brought them a P3 podium in Qatar.

Currently, Alpine stands at P5 of the constructors’ standings. Far away from the battle between Ferrari and Mclaren, forget about Red Bull and Mercedes.

However, Alpine wants to release a car that regularly wins and contests for the championship after the upcoming regulations. That may happen since the radicality of new regulations never ceases to amaze.

However, consistency is the key, and Alpine needs to find a way out of it. Data online reveals that 45% out of the total 137 points scored by Alpine, 45% came from two races— Hungary and Qatar.

And only in four races this season they have managed to score in double digits, which are Portugal and the Netherlands, apart from Qatar and Hungary.

Fernando Alonso wants to fight for the title with Alpine

This certainly does show that Alpine has the calibre to be the top team. They also have resources, and with the budget caps, they can also match the other top teams in funds.

Moreover, they have a good balance of youth and experience on the grid, in the name of Alonso and Ocon. And if either of the two fails in future, they have Oscar Piastri (almost F2 champion) available for the services, who will be the reserve driver for them in 2022.

Mega race today, all my congratulations to @alo_oficial for his podium! P5 from P9 for me, the car was on fire @AlpineF1Team 🔥!! #EO31 pic.twitter.com/aI7MgfHxpm — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) November 21, 2021

So, it wouldn’t be wrong for Alpine to fancy about the upward trajectory and realistically combat the powerhouses, which they have always intended under the charge of former boss Cyril Abiteboul.

