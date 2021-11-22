“Fernando Alonso is the best driver in the field”: Four time F1 Champion says the Spaniard’s race-craft is unmatched in the sport today

Alain Prost feels that Fernando Alonso is the best driver in F1 today after the Spaniard’s P3 finish at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso’s seven-year wait for an F1 podium came to an end under the lights at Lusail. The 40-year-old driver finished behind only Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the race. This was his first podium finish since 2014, back when he was driving for Ferrari.

His stint at Ferrari was followed by a difficult time at McLaren, after which he left the sport at the end of 2018. Alonso returned to F1 in 2021 when he signed with the Renault owned Alpine team. The Oviedo born driver previously won 2 World Championships with the French team in 2005 and 2006.

Podio 98 ya está en casa . Perdón por el retraso 😁 Podium 98th is already at home. Sorry for the delay 😁#qatar #f1 #alpine #podio pic.twitter.com/3sVsPt2dOH — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) November 21, 2021

It has been a happy return to his former team for Alonso. He has been consistently good in the Alpine throughout the year. Fernando capped it off by finishing 3rd in the inaugural Qatar GP on Sunday. This prompted four-time F1 Champion Alain Prost to hail Alonso as the best on the grid.

Prost, a vital member of the Alpine team, said. “For me, he is the best driver in the field.”

Fernando Alonso has an exceptional overview of the race, says Prost

The Frenchman admitted that he was not sure of Alonso’s return to Renault as he was concerned about the Spaniard’s controversies and the reputation he brought with him. However, the F1 legend stands corrected today.

“The overview of the race he has is unbelievable. As is his feel for the tires, the statements he makes about the car and how he feeds the engineers,” Prost said.

“Fernando has always told me that he has become a different person and I have to say that he was right,” he said.

Mega race today, all my congratulations to @alo_oficial for his podium! P5 from P9 for me, the car was on fire @AlpineF1Team 🔥!! #EO31 pic.twitter.com/aI7MgfHxpm — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) November 21, 2021

“He is totally at the service of the team which is very good for the team.” the 66-year-old concluded. It was a good weekend for Alpine overall. Fernando finishing 3rd was the highlight of the French team’s weekend.

On the other hand, his teammate Esteban Ocon also put in a great display, finishing 5th. The result was necessary for the Enstone based team in their fight for P5 in the Championship with Alpha Tauri.

