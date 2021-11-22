F1

“Fernando Alonso is the best driver in the field”: Four time F1 Champion says the Spaniard’s race-craft is unmatched in the sport today

"Fernando Alonso is the best driver in the field": Four time F1 Champion says the Spaniard's race-craft is unmatched in the sport today
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“I was very distracted the whole week” – Becky Lynch brings up Ric Flair after beating Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021
Next Article
"It has been a special thing to hit a last-ball six": Shahrukh Khan last ball six clinches the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 for Tamil Nadu
F1 Latest News
"Fernando Alonso is the best driver in the field": Four time F1 Champion says the Spaniard's race-craft is unmatched in the sport today
“Fernando Alonso is the best driver in the field”: Four time F1 Champion says the Spaniard’s race-craft is unmatched in the sport today

Alain Prost feels that Fernando Alonso is the best driver in F1 today after the…