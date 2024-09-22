Will Buxton and James Hinchcliffe Are “Too Old” for Oliver Bearman’s Cars Movie Reference

While speaking to Oliver Bearman in Singapore, F1 presenters Will Buxton and James Hinchcliffe recently had an embarrassing moment as the young Briton made a reference from the ‘Cars’ movie that seemingly flew over their heads.

The Ferrari junior driver was referencing the character of ‘Guido’ who worked in the tire shop with ‘Luigi’ in Radiator Springs. Towards the end of the movie, Guido changed Lightning McQueen’s tires in a flash during the tie-breaker race between the top three contenders.

“But you know like from ‘Cars’ when the one guy does all four tires,” said Bearman, to which a confused Buxton responded, “Like in, Like in…” Bearman quipped, “Guido, his name is”.

Buxton questioned that was the 19-year-old referring to NASCAR pitstops that have only one guy changing each tire. On this Hinchcliffe stated there are only two tire tire changers in NASCAR who “do the right sides and then they come around to the other side.”

However, Bearman interrupted them and said they were too old while pointing out how they completely ignored his reference to Guid. “No, but I don’t know if you know the Cars reference, maybe you guys are too old.”

Both Buxton and Hinchcliffe gave the 19-year-old a blank stare for calling them old, realizing that Bearman was only about one year old when the first ‘Cars’ movie came out back in 2006.

Like Bearman, Liam Lawson also loves the ‘Cars’ series

The Cars franchise has been one of the most popular animated racing movies in the F1 community. Liam Lawson likes it and even wants to work in it if a new movie is coming out.

A few months back in a conversation with ‘The Red Flags’ Podcast, Lawson ranked the three Cars movies. He said, “They’re in order, Cars 1, Cars 2, and Cars 3. My dream, I want to, like get in touch and see if they make another movie, I want to voice a character honestly.”

When asked what character he would like to play in the movie, Lawson said, “Someone that’s racing ‘Lightning’. Of course I couldn’t voice ‘Lightning so it’d be someone who’s his teammate or something like that. Or maybe when he’s older so I could be his son or something… I don’t know,” he concluded with a laugh.