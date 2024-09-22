mobile app bar

Will Buxton and James Hinchcliffe Are “Too Old” for Oliver Bearman’s Cars Movie Reference

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Will Buxton and James Hinchcliffe Are “Too Old” for Oliver Bearman’s Cars Movie Reference

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC and IMAGO / Avalon.red

While speaking to Oliver Bearman in Singapore, F1 presenters Will Buxton and James Hinchcliffe recently had an embarrassing moment as the young Briton made a reference from the ‘Cars’ movie that seemingly flew over their heads.

The Ferrari junior driver was referencing the character of ‘Guido’ who worked in the tire shop with ‘Luigi’ in Radiator Springs. Towards the end of the movie, Guido changed Lightning McQueen’s tires in a flash during the tie-breaker race between the top three contenders.

“But you know like from ‘Cars’ when the one guy does all four tires,” said Bearman, to which a confused Buxton responded, “Like in, Like in…” Bearman quipped, “Guido, his name is”.

Buxton questioned that was the 19-year-old referring to NASCAR pitstops that have only one guy changing each tire. On this Hinchcliffe stated there are only two tire tire changers in NASCAR who “do the right sides and then they come around to the other side.”

However, Bearman interrupted them and said they were too old while pointing out how they completely ignored his reference to Guid. “No, but I don’t know if you know the Cars reference, maybe you guys are too old.”

Bearman Choosing Violence
byu/AstroSonicDrive informuladank

Both Buxton and Hinchcliffe gave the 19-year-old a blank stare for calling them old, realizing that Bearman was only about one year old when the first ‘Cars’ movie came out back in 2006.

Like Bearman, Liam Lawson also loves the ‘Cars’ series

The Cars franchise has been one of the most popular animated racing movies in the F1 community. Liam Lawson likes it and even wants to work in it if a new movie is coming out.

A few months back in a conversation with ‘The Red Flags’ Podcast, Lawson ranked the three Cars movies. He said, “They’re in order, Cars 1, Cars 2, and Cars 3. My dream, I want to, like get in touch and see if they make another movie, I want to voice a character honestly.”

When asked what character he would like to play in the movie, Lawson said, “Someone that’s racing ‘Lightning’. Of course I couldn’t voice ‘Lightning so it’d be someone who’s his teammate or something like that. Or maybe when he’s older so I could be his son or something… I don’t know,” he concluded with a laugh.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these