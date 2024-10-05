Will Buxton Predicts Lando Norris to Win 2024 F1 Title but Jokes That He Does Not Want Him To

F1 journalist Will Buxton has criticized McLaren multiple times this season for not prioritizing Lando Norris’ championship pursuit. Consequently, many have labeled him as ‘pro-Lando,’ a topic he recently discussed on the Fast and Curious podcast.

Buxton spoke about the Championship battle, which involves Norris and Max Verstappen, with six races to go. He revealed that he started backing Norris to win the title at the Austrian GP earlier this year when the Briton first took P2 in the standings. On the very same weekend, he also called McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella out for not issuing team orders in favor of Norris.

However, Buxton joked that he did not want Norris to win the title, even though he thinks the Bristol-born driver will. Why? Because he would have to work more on his upcoming book titled Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1.

“I will give you one very good reason why I’m not pro-Lando,” said Buxton. “I’m going to have to rewrite the book because Lando doesn’t have a chapter in there,” he explained.

The F1 oracle (aka Will Buxton) has spoken Therefore, Lando Norris congratulations on winning the 2024 World Championship #F1 pic.twitter.com/BmrcOsqCFt — The Fast And The Curious (@fastcuriouspod) October 4, 2024

“I’m absolutely fine if Max Verstappen wins the title this year because it just gives me a little bit longer before I have to write the Lando chapter in the book,” Buxton added.

Discussing the 2024 season, Buxton expressed surprise at how events have unfolded. When the campaign began, Red Bull and Verstappen seemed poised to dominate the championships, but McLaren has thrown a wrench in those plans.

Buxton gives a sneak peek of the next season of Drive to Survive

While discussing how the season has taken an unexpected turn, Buxton revealed that during his very first interview with Netflix for Drive to Survive Season 7, he was asked to predict the end-season results.

He recalled that the interview took place after the first couple of races, and when asked for his prediction, he gave a ‘deadpan look’, as it appeared that Red Bull was set to dominate once again, just like they had in 2023. He admitted that this was exactly what he conveyed to Netflix.

However, McLaren’s stellar progress throughout the season has thrown that prediction out of the window as they now lead the Constructors’ Championship (by 41 points). Plus, Norris still has a chance of winning the Driver’s title.

After Norris’ impressive win in Singapore, McLaren now leads Red Bull by 41 points while the Brit is still 52 points behind the championship leader Verstappen. Six races are remaining in the season.