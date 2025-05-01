Will Buxton Tells Why Ferrari’s Blue and White Shade on Red Livery Historically Makes Sense

Ferrari have started to make a habit of dishing out special liveries for the Miami GP. Last season, the Maranello-based squad revealed a livery with the mix of its iconic ‘Rosso Corsa’ paint with hints of blue after sealing a deal with HP for a title sponsorship.

This season, the Scuderia has doubled down with yet another one-off livery for the race at the Miami International Autodrome, this week, with a much more pronounced inspiration from HP’s own colors.

However, this hasn’t gone down too well with a lot of fans who believe that this new livery is meddling with the iconic Ferrari red we have all gotten accustomed to. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) even wrote, “That isn’t a Ferrari, Ferrari’s should only ever be red in F1.”

But former F1 TV presenter, Will Buxton quickly leaped to Ferrari’s defense on the social networking platform reminding the fan about the rich history of the Scuderia in North America and how the blue and white accents actually make sense.

When prodded by another fan to explain the historical significance of this paint scheme, Buxton revealed, “NART, North American Racing Team, ran Ferraris in a blue and white paint scheme. After Scuderia Ferrari fell out with the FIA in 1964 NART was the entrant for the final F1 races of the season.”

The history of Ferrari in North America holds that to be untrue. Blue and White has both legitimate precedent and meaning. https://t.co/piwSTq1NOv — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) May 1, 2025

In fact, NART was formed for the exclusive purpose of promoting the Ferrari brand in North America through endurance racing in 1958. And the blue and white paint scheme became a staple for Ferrari historians after John Surtees wrapped up his 1964 title running the same livery.

While Buxton himself was critical of Ferrari’s shoddy attempt to recreate the iconic NART livery from the ’60s, he at least ensured that the fans understood the significance of this nostalgic tribute from the Scuderia.

Naturally, after a sluggish start to the season—with only one podium and one Sprint Race win to their names—Ferrari will be hoping that the ghosts of its past glory with a similar paint scheme will come to rescue their season at the Miami GP, this weekend.

Going into the race weekend, team boss, Frederic Vasseur is cautiously optimistic about his team’s chances. The Frenchman is confident of a strong showing after picking up some positives from the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

“The Scuderia’s objective is clear: to continue on its path of growth, driven by the good indications that emerged in the races in Bahrain and Jeddah, where the SF-25 showed encouraging signs in terms of performance,” he was quoted as saying.

For Ferrari, not only do they need to get the balance issues sorted on the SF-25 but also work harder on assimilating Lewis Hamilton with the car. But with Miami being the second Sprint weekend of the season, they will have only one practice session on Friday to make the seven-time world champion as comfortable as possible.