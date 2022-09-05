“No coincidence Fernando Alonso went to analyse the rear of $12 Million RB18″– Majority F1 teams suspect Red Bull generate massive pace from its rear

Fernando Alonso was spotted inspecting the rear end of Red Bull’s RB18 at Parc Ferme after the end of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has shown sheer dominance in 2022 with his RB18. With a comfortable lead of 109 points, Verstappen is only a few steps away from becoming the second-time world champion.

Thus, there is a huge curiosity about his $12 million worth of Red Bull. The excellent machinery has played a crucial role in his dominance. After the Dutch Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso was spotted inspecting the rear end of Sergio Perez’s car at Parc Ferme.

It is reported by Piergiuseppe Donadoni that many teams on the grid suspect that the peace by Red Bull is obtained from its rear-end stall and DRS.

Therefore, it’s natural for Alonso to go and check the rear end of Red Bull. In the last two races, Red Bull had a considerable advantage over Ferrari, which resulted in the Milton-Keynes-based team winning both races.

Non è un caso che @alo_oficial sia andato ad analizzare il posteriore della RB18. Più di un team crede che in quella zona ci siano i ‘segreti’ della sua eccellente velocità di punta. Effetto DRS combinato ad uno stallo del posteriore.#Formu1a #DutchGPpic.twitter.com/qPmMFyH1iF — Piergiuseppe Donadoni (@SmilexTech) September 5, 2022

Also read: Max Verstappen heaps praise on 7-time World Champion for guiding Mercedes to World Title wins

Fernando Alonso wishes to give 2-3 years to Aston Martin

At the age of 41, with 32 wins and two F1 championships in hand, Alonso is still motivated to continue in F1. In 2023, he will be competing for Aston Martin.

In a recent interview, he admitted that he envisions staying in F1 for the next two-three years. Considering that his age will soon be a barrier to his continuation, Alonso sees himself in F1 for this short period.

In this time, he aims to bring Aston Martin into contention for the title. so far, the Silverstone-based team has hardly managed to live up to its hype, and this year, they lying atP9 is an absolute disappointment.

But Aston Martin boss Mike Krack is confident that his team will rise in this time to compete for the titles. He also sees Alonso as a protagonist for their championship chase before he finally leaves the sport.

“I hope to be in Formula 1 for at least two or three more years. I think I am still at 100 per cent. And then, from there, a challenge that I have never hidden is to try the Dakar again,” said Alonso in the Netherlands.

Also read: Max Verstappen can win 2nd F1 World Championship as soon as 2022 Singapore GP