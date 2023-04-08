4 Months After Breakup, Charles Leclerc Linked With 21-Year-Old Art Student Alexandra Saint Mleux

May 7, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates winning the pole position following qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In December last year, Charles Leclerc announced his breakup with Charlotte Sine. After dating for three years, the pair decided to call it quits. Sine had been popular with fans as well, always interacting with them and sharing pictures of Leclerc on her social media.

Even after their split, Sine has retained most of her fanbase. The duo had wanted to remain friends, as per Leclerc’s statement, in 2022. “Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends. We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me.”

Sine also spent a lot of time on the paddock and was good friends with the other wives and girlfriends as well. However, now the paddock pass might be reserved for someone new.

Does Charles Leclerc have a new girlfriend?

As reported by the Sun, Lelcerc is linked with Italian Alexandra Saint Mleux. She’s an Art History student in France. There isn’t much known about her, except Leclerc is one of her 988 followers on her private Instagram account.

The word on the grapevine is that the two have been spotted together, enough to suggest something more than friendship. As nothing is verified, we’ll have to wait till they make a paddock appearance together to publicly confirm the news.

Leclerc’s ex is still a fan

Before the new season started, the 2022 championship contender ended his relationship with his girlfriend, as Ferrari was on the cusp of a new era. However, before this season’s first race, Sine posted a sneaky snap of her enjoying the F1 race.

there u go guys just take a joke and move on ◡̈ pic.twitter.com/oMBbPge76k — andy (@iiiuminateandy) March 5, 2023

However, the catch was that in the picture, she cheered “Let’s go” to an image of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull- a painful stab to her ex. As the fans recoiled at the sudden display of bad blood, Sine was quick to clear the air before the speculations went wild.

However, in doing so, she made a sweet revelation. “Still supporting the red cars with the little horse.” However, as thing could get awkward now, will there be a shift in this cordial dynamic?