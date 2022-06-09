“Williams received $4 Million and Ferrari 641” – How Ferrari paid big bucks and iconic car to bail out Jean Alesi ahead of 1991 championship

Ferrari was so eager to sign Jean Alesi that to bail him out of his contract the team paid $4 Million and an iconic Ferrari.

It would be surprising to know that Williams once legitimately owned a Ferrari 641 driven by Alain Prost. But how come the iconic car end up with the Grove-based team.

Turns out the Scuderia not only gave out the iconic car but also paid $4 Million just to bail out Jean Alesi from Williams.

Alesi debuted in 1989 with Tyrell but soon became a driver whose services were wanted across the paddock.

Alesi came into the spotlight when he led for 25 laps in an inferior car in front of Ayrton Senna. He even overtook Senna after the latter had retaken the lead.

The race was red-flagged after this first corner shunt between David Coulthard (Williams-Renault) & the Ferrari’s of Jean Alesi & Gerhard Berger at Sainte Devote.

Monaco GP, Monte Carlo, 28th May 1995. #pic.twitter.com/vgcJtAm9Jq — F1 in the 1990s 🚦🏎🏁🏆🍾 (@1990sF1) May 28, 2022

Alesi finished P2 in the first race, USGP, of the 1991 season and grabbed P2 again in the Monaco GP.

Also Read: How British F1 idol earned untouchable status as champion and playboy

What led to Ferrari paying $4 Million?

After a confusing situation erupted between Tyrell, Williams and Ferrari, Alesi initially signed a contract with Williams ahead of the 1991 season.

But when Nigel Mansell retired from Ferrari mid-season, the Italian team were looking for a replacement.

Despite having signed a contract with Williams, Alesi wanted to move to Ferrari. The Italian giants paid $4 Million and gave away Ferrari 641 to the Grove-based team to bail out the Frenchman.

Alesi partnered with his fellow countryman Alain Prost at Ferrari. The move to Ferrari initially appeared to be a logical choice from a results perspective too.

Furthermore, Williams co-founder Patrick Head said that the team learnt nothing from the car and it would have been better to ask for more cash!

The car was sold around in 2003 and is no longer in the Williams collection. Its current whereabouts are unknown.

Also Read: Watch Michael Schumacher narrowly avoid hitting fans during track invasion at Monza