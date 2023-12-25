“Win on Sunday and sell on Monday”: Max Verstappen Gives Red Bull Wings as Energy Drink Company Fattens Their Wallet

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing’s outstanding performance on the race track in 2023 has had a direct impact on the amount of sales that the company has had when it comes to its energy drinks. In a recent interview with CNBC, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner explained how his side follows a philosophy of “Win on Sunday and sell on Monday“.

“There’s an old adage of, ‘Win on Sunday and sell on Monday.’ Well, what we do for the Red Bull brand, for the energy drink in advertising the product globally for 23 race weekends a year, we’re the biggest marketing impact that the beverage company has,” explained the British team principal.

The 50-year-old then explained how the team has the statistics of how each of their successful race weekends will help the company sell more energy drinks, beginning Monday of the next week. Horner made a specific reference to how Red Bull have begun to sell more energy drinks in Mexico, for example, ever since Sergio Perez has been a part of their team.

When it comes to Red Bull’s success in 2023, it was nothing short of historic. The team won a record 21 out of the 22 races. Newly crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen led the team from the front by registering 19 of those wins. As a result of such dominance, the team managed to win their second consecutive Constructors’ title.

While Red Bull acknowledged that their racing team’s success undoubtedly provides an “uplift” in the sales of their energy drinks, they did not provide the exact figures. The only information available at this time is that Red Bull currently have a 13% market share when it comes to the sales of energy drinks.

Newey revealed Red Bull receives $2bn simply by their involvement in F1

In his book, How to Build a Car, Adrian Newey explained how Red Bull earned a whopping $2 billion from 2000 to 2014 in advertisement simply by just their involvement in F1. Although Red Bull forayed into F1 with the simple goal of advertising their energy drinks brand better, little did they imagine that their racing team would achieve the success that it has today.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit have won a total of seven Drivers’ Championships (4 for Sebastian Vettel and three for Verstappen) and a total of six Constructors’ titles. They have achieved all this success in just 19 years, having competed in their first season in 2005.

Moreover, their success has been so startling that some fans from China recognize the company more for their success on the race track than their sale of energy drinks. Newey revealed in his book that some fans from China were even surprised that Red Bull’s primary business was to sell energy drinks.

Since Red Bull has achieved so much success in F1 over the years, they have invested a whopping $2.5 billion in both their teams: Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri, according to a report issued by Forbes. As per the same report, the company sold 11.5 billion energy drink cans in 2022, an 18% increase in sales from the year prior. When it comes to revenue, they earned $10.5 billion last year.