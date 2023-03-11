Jenson Button Opens Up on Why He’s Interested in Following Kimi Raikkonen’s Footsteps and Making NASCAR Debut

2009 F1 champion Jenson Button has been all over the news recently as the Briton is all set to make his much-awaited NASCAR debut. The former F1 driver will participate in three NASCAR Cup Series events this year. The first of these races will be at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 26.

Button won’t be the only former F1 driver who will take part in NASCAR as 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen will also join him. In a recent interview, the Briton opened up on why he chose to follow Raikkonen’s footsteps and race in NASCAR.

Jenson Button explains why he prefers NASCAR over F1

In a recent interview with racer.com, Jenson Button explained why he now prefers to race in NASCAR after all the stressful years he spent in F1. The Briton said that he enjoys other motorsports more than F1 because they are more of a ‘family-based category’.

Regarding F1, he said, “You’re so focused and your family doesn’t come to the races because your teams don’t really want them to be there.”

The 43-year-old believes that the atmosphere in NASCAR is very different in stark contrast. Button claims that while the racing in NASCAR is as intense as in F1, the atmosphere off the track is much more ‘relaxed’.

Button then also went on to credit former F1 drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Jacques Villeneuve for motivating him to try his hand at NASCAR. “Jacques raced last year, Kimi did a race last year, and everyone seems to enjoy it,” Button said.

Button’s outstanding career in F1

While Jenson Button is one of the most versatile racers, he is most known for his exploits in F1. During his illustrious 18-year career (2000-17), the Briton won 15 races and clinched 50 podiums.

Most of his race wins (6) came in 2009, the year he won the championship with Brawn GP. After an outstanding year with Brawn, Button decided to move to McLaren, the team who he drove for until the 2017 season.

However, with McLaren having failed to provide him with a car that was capable of fighting for wins and the championship, he finally decided to retire from F1 in 2017.

Since then, the Briton has competed in various other forms of motorsport. He has taken part in Super GT, 24 Hours of Le Mans and several other forms of endurance racing.

