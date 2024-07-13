With Adrian Newey Up for Grabs, Fernando Alonso Hypes Aston Martin: “The Best Designers Are Coming”

Aston Martin may have had a difficult start to the 2024 season in terms of on-track performances as they have failed to register a single podium so far. Despite the same, the team has been able to attract some of the best talent. Fernando Alonso is delighted about the same as he made a statement about it. The 42-year-old’s remarks seem to suggest that Aston Martin may next look to sign Adrian Newey, who reportedly rejected Ferrari’s offer only recently.

“For next year and 2026, with the change of regulations, the team is becoming very strong and appealing. All the best engineers and the best designers are coming to Aston Martin. The best facilities in F1”, said Alonso during a speech at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Spaniard then concluded by adding, “The future is bright and I am super excited.”

Enrico Cardile has already left Ferrari to join Aston Martin. Moreover, Mercedes’ former power unit chief Andy Cowell has also joined the Silverstone-based outfit as Martin Whitmarsh’s replacement.

The reason why there are rumors that Newey could possibly sign for Aston Martin is because he reportedly visited the team’s state-of-the-art facility a few weeks ago. Lawrence Stroll is rumored to have offered Newey a $126 million contract for a four-year duration. It is believed that Newey will revert to the team before the end of July.

The Silverstone outfit is currently struggling in the midfield as they’re going through a transitional phase. In order to address the same, they are changing some of their personnel. And one key addition they are targeting is Newey, who announced that he would be leaving Red Bull after the first quarter of 2025.

Aston Martin and McLaren are the key contenders left in the race to sign Newey

Just a few weeks ago, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Williams, and even Alpine were linked to the possibility of signing Newey. However, the latest reports claim that Williams is no longer interested in Newey.

Meanwhile, although Alpine and Flavio Briatore are reported to be interested in signing Newey, the aerodynamicist seemingly doesn’t have any interest in joining the French outfit. As for Ferrari, it was believed to be the favorite to sign Newey. However, it seems that the 65-year-old has rejected them.

Reports suggest that Newey wants to live in England only and doesn’t want to move to Maranello. Hence, only Aston Martin and McLaren are left as viable options.

Jeremy Clarkson suggested that Newey is looking for a home in Oxfordshire, and not in Maranello. Between these two sides, Aston Martin seems to be the favorite to sign Newey, simply because of how much they have offered the British aerodynamicist.