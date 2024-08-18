With Doors Closing in F1, Kevin Magnussen Rues Unfulfilled Expectations

Kevin Magnussen doesn’t have an F1 seat for 2025, and things don’t look too promising for the Dane, with regards to finding a team. As such he looks back at his F1 career, and regrets not having achieved everything he dreamed of.

Magnussen finished on the podium in his debut race, but that was as good as his career would get. He dreamed of being a World champion, winning races, and grabbing pole positions. But unfortunately, his career did not pan out like that. Magnussen said,

“To have been in F1 for 10 years, that’s quite something, but I’m also ruthless about it. Winning is the goal, you can’t hide, so why should I sit here and say, ‘Oh no, I’m happy with what I’ve achieved.’ It’s not like that, it’s not true. You can look at it from many different angles.”

Kevin Magnussen may be nearing the end of his Formula 1 career as seats for the 2025 season continue to fill up, and his name is absent from the rumor mill. After returning to Haas F1 two years ago, following an initial exit from the sport, it seems this could be his final… pic.twitter.com/M1ol4PdzPw — Joe (@mrjoe2001) August 14, 2024

However, the Haas driver suggested that there were multiple lenses to look at his career. Focusing on the positives, Magnussen explained that he became experienced and resilient with every passing year.

He feels he is at the peak of his F1 career, and will look to improve himself. Nonetheless, since most teams have already locked their lineups for 2025, Magnussen could turn to other disciplines to continue with his journey in motorsports.

Magnussen eyeing IndyCar and WEC

Alpine, RB, Mercedes, and Sauber are the only teams left to confirm their second drivers, and almost all those seats are reportedly filled.

Magnussen as such, could be planning a return to the World Endurance Championship, where he drove in 2022 for Peugeot’s team. He was also a part of McLaren’s IndyCar stable – another venture he could explore if he does leave F1.

Having prior experience in these categories along with a decade’s worth of F1 experience will help. It makes Magnussen an attractive option for other WEC and IndyCar teams as well.