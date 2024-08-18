mobile app bar

With Doors Closing in F1, Kevin Magnussen Rues Unfulfilled Expectations

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
With Doors Closing in F1, Kevin Magnussen Rues Unfulfilled Expectations

Kevin Magnussen

Credits- Imago

Kevin Magnussen doesn’t have an F1 seat for 2025, and things don’t look too promising for the Dane, with regards to finding a team. As such he looks back at his F1 career, and regrets not having achieved everything he dreamed of.

Magnussen finished on the podium in his debut race, but that was as good as his career would get. He dreamed of being a World champion, winning races, and grabbing pole positions. But unfortunately, his career did not pan out like that. Magnussen said,

“To have been in F1 for 10 years, that’s quite something, but I’m also ruthless about it. Winning is the goal, you can’t hide, so why should I sit here and say, ‘Oh no, I’m happy with what I’ve achieved.’ It’s not like that, it’s not true. You can look at it from many different angles.”

However, the Haas driver suggested that there were multiple lenses to look at his career. Focusing on the positives, Magnussen explained that he became experienced and resilient with every passing year.

He feels he is at the peak of his F1 career, and will look to improve himself. Nonetheless, since most teams have already locked their lineups for 2025, Magnussen could turn to other disciplines to continue with his journey in motorsports.

Magnussen eyeing IndyCar and WEC 

Alpine, RB, Mercedes, and Sauber are the only teams left to confirm their second drivers, and almost all those seats are reportedly filled.

Magnussen as such, could be planning a return to the World Endurance Championship, where he drove in 2022 for Peugeot’s team. He was also a part of McLaren’s IndyCar stable – another venture he could explore if he does leave F1.

Having prior experience in these categories along with a decade’s worth of F1 experience will help. It makes Magnussen an attractive option for other WEC and IndyCar teams as well. 

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these