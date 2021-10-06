“With Stefano, we have the right man in charge” – After Toto Wolff, McLaren show their approval for F1 President Stefano Domenicali

“With Stefano, we have the right man in charge” – McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is confident Stefano Domenicali will continue to do a stellar job as F1 President.

The draft for the F1 2022 Calendar is ready, set to be ratified at the World Motor Sport Council on October 15. It has a record-breaking 23 races, which led to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggesting a staff rotation scheme.

Wolff’s McLaren counterpart Andreas Seidl has seconded his views, having suggested it himself a couple of seasons back.

“The idea that Toto mentioned I think we have brought up two years ago but unfortunately there was no enough support from the teams.

“So hopefully with the calendar, we have in place now there is a chance to discuss again the topic because that’s something we could also definitely support from our side.

“In terms of race calendar, I think from our side, Zak and myself have made clear what we think should happen moving forward.”

McLaren give thumbs up to former Ferrari man

Seidl is happy with Domenicali’s appointment as Chase Carey’s successor and is confident he will continue to do a good job in maintaining the right balance between commercial interests and welfare of the people involved with the sport.

“Regarding let’s say having the right balance between the commercial interests that we all have and regarding the workload we can put on our people we think a calendar moving forward which is focusing more on exclusivity and quality, with around 20 races per year, and maybe have some races in there that rotate from year to year, so in order to be also available for new markets and so on would be the right balance.

“But, as Toto just said, I think with Stefano we have the right man in charge to work out the right balance there.

“I know personally also Stefano as a man of the people as well, from the past when I was dealing with him. He is in charge of a lot of people as well, so I hope he considers that as well and I am confident that we will find the right balance in the future.”

