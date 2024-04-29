Audi Boss Snubs Helmut Marko’s Claims About Big Money Offer to Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz is the most sought-after driver on the grid at the moment. Naturally, Red Bull considered him as an option for their still vacant seat for 2025 and beyond. However, when they approached Sainz’s entourage, they reportedly got to know the harsh reality of Audi’s lucrative offer. Helmut Marko admitted the Austrian team would not be able to match the offer. Although, the man in charge of the German team, Andreas Seidl has debunked this statement.

As revealed on X (formerly Twitter) by user @JunaidSamodien, when asked to comment on the Red Bull advisor’s claim, Seidl said, “Our approach is clearly not to motivate drivers or other employees to come to us with huge amounts of money. We basically have the financial resources of a top team, but we really think about how we can use every franc or euro sensibly and efficiently. We want to attract people who want to be part of this journey and accompany Audi’s entry into Formula 1.”

The Austrian had explained Red Bull’s vantage point of Sainz’s situation relative to what they are looking for. Marko cited that want to wait till the summer break to decide on their 2025 lineup.

Besides, the Austrian outfit may not be willing to hand out a long-term contract to any driver they sign, given it increases the financial commitment too. Meanwhile, Sainz expects a long-term deal with a good increment on his current salary.

Despite possessing the financial power, Audi is not throwing money at a driver to secure their services. They want individuals who believe in the project and are committed. So, the former McLaren boss has discredited Marko’s claim, that Sainz has a lucrative three-year-long contract on the table that Red Bull can’t match or beat.

However, given his current form, there will surely be a team that will be willing to shell out whatever the Spaniard wants and for whatever period. Currently, that does not seem to be Red Bull as they would like to wait before making their decision. On the other hand, Audi wants to lock their driver lineup soon while fulfilling their requirements.

What are the requirements Audi is trying to fulfill for their lineup and does Carlos Sainz fit the bill?

Upon further questioning, Seidl also revealed what the relatively new team is looking for in their driver lineup. Apart from commitment and trust in the process, the team will try to secure a lineup with experience as the benchmark. This leaves the soon-to-be F1 outfit with two combinations. They can either hire two experienced drivers or fill the other seat with a strong rookie.

With Nico Hulkenberg, they’ve already fulfilled their experience criteria. Now, it remains to be seen if it’ll be two experienced drivers if Carlos Sainz accepts the offer. Otherwise, Audi will shift its focus to a promising rookie. This scenario again makes Sainz’s future a little uncertain.

If the Spaniard doesn’t reply to the German brand soon, he might have one less suitor on the grid. That leaves him with two options, Red Bull and Mercedes. However, the 29-year-old is not a strong preference for either of the teams, as things stand. It all seems up in the air at the moment for the three-time Grand Prix winner. It will be interesting to see where he finally ends up as the clock ticks by.