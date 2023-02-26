With Stroll Out of the Picture, Sebastian Vettel Seizes Opportunity to Break the Internet With Hopes of F1 Return

Sebastian Vettel could finally make his way back to F1. And while there have been rumors of the 4-time champion replacing the injured Lance Stroll for the first race of the season, no one believed it- until now. With word from the top management itself. Has the moment finally arrived?

Fans have talked about Vettel’s F1 return from the moment he announced his retirement. In hopes he will pull a Tom Brady and return after a year, or at least follow through on Helmut Marko’s Red Bull management offer; the hope has always been alive.

Speaking to Autosport, Mike Krack dropped a major bombshell. Krack revealed he has had conversations with Vettel after news of Stroll’s accident did the rounds “I have had a couple of phone calls with Sebastian…”

also read: Fernando Alonso Explains Lance Stroll’s Absence is Going To Harm Aston Martin

When asked if Vettel reciprocated this interest, he replied, “I will not tell you.” However, according to the Aston Martin boss, Stroll remains Plan A. While Krack tries to mellow the excitement, revealing that there are many Plan Bs in place, it might just be too late.

Potential Sebastian Vettel return leaves fans emotional

Despite Krack’s warning, F1 fans were quick to react to the possibility of their favorite driver making his grand return. Excitement soon spread like wildfire.

Sebastian Vettel to the reserve drivers after arriving in Bahrain to replace Lance Stroll pic.twitter.com/wmfY2jfkrt — nic 🏁 (@nnicolef1) February 25, 2023

1% Chance, 99% Faith pic.twitter.com/DgEESAUCR7 — Sebastian Vettel Pics That Go Hard (@HardVettelPics) February 25, 2023

Sebastian Vettel right now 👀 pic.twitter.com/c3nevXgckJ — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) February 25, 2023

The slight possibility of Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso being teammates for just a race or two has got me more excited for the formula one season than ever before .. pic.twitter.com/zBXFrvWw2u — Nihar C (@NiharC6) February 25, 2023

I would totally fancy a Sebastian Vettel comeback…even if it’s for one test-race combo. Imagine a Fernando Alonso-Sebastian Vettel partnership at Aston Martin!😍 Formula 1 would go bonkers!!

(I’m going bonkers imaging it!!)

(There’s no Nico Hulkenberg, remember)#F1 #InsideF1 — Kunal Shah (@kunalashah) February 20, 2023

Even F1 gurus hopped onto the bandwagon. Clearly, everyone is waiting for the F1 dad to make his homecoming.

Conspiracy theory: Netflix/Box to Box didn’t honor Seb because they knew he was going to Tom Brady and get coaxed out of retirement 😳 pic.twitter.com/UAz6ovACYx — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) February 25, 2023

The more you think about this scenario, the better it gets. Alonso and Vettel in the same car for a weekend. Aston looking more competitive. https://t.co/kDeut9jd05 — Nate Saunders (@natesaundersF1) February 25, 2023

Could the testing fanfic chat come true? https://t.co/oTmfpa9rS9 — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) February 25, 2023

Lance Stroll injury update

Stroll has broken both his wrists after incurring a bicycle accident during his pre-season training. The Canadian is unlikely to attend the first race of the season and is likely to sit out on more.

Krack acknowledged that Stroll’s state remains uncertain. Commenting on his approach to this, he said, “We have to wait, what he says and what the doctors are saying in the right moment.”

However, even a quick Google search shows a broken wrist takes at least 6 weeks to heal; so, we won’t be seeing Stroll for a while. While Aston Martin sorts out their Plan B, all we can do is wait and watch to see who takes the coveted seat beside Fernando Alonso. Could it be the dream team with Seb? Or will reserve driver Felippe Drugovich finally get his moment in the spotlight?