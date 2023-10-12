Within 12 Months, Max Verstappen Could See a Dramatic $1,500,000 Surge in His Pay for Every Race He Appears

Since the onset of the 2022 season, Max Verstappen has been the most successful driver across the grid. The Dutchman has faced little competition on his road to securing back-to-back world titles and has enjoyed his time leading the grid, often too dominantly. Given his incredible rise and success, a report from BusinessF1 Magazine suggests the 26-year-old might soon see a rise of $1,500,000 in earnings for every race.

Verstappen has long been Red Bull’s most consistent and dependable driver, with the Austrian outfit allegedly tailoring their latest car to the needs and wants of the Dutchman. Keeping in line with the same, the contract they offered to Verstappen made sure there was no chance of him declining. The current contract, which keeps him with Red Bull until 2028, sees Verstappen earn $2,600,000 per race, but it could soon increase to a monumental $4,100,000 per race.

Max Verstappen could earn an extra million dollars for each race with Red Bull

Having recently secured his third-consecutive driver’s world championship, Max Verstappen now sits in the company of some of the biggest legends of F1. As such, every team would want to be associated with the driver, who will certainly fetch millions in sponsorships and branding deals. Given the same, BusinessF1 Magazine reports Red Bull is readying an offer worth over $100 million a year to keep the Dutchman with them.

“Although $70 million a year was considered extraordinary in 2022, it does not appear so extraordinary only 18 months later. Verstappen could have held out for a $100 million a year deal just last year but opted for what is effectively a $2.6 million a race deal.” “But now, an even bigger deal beckons. With the cost cap, Red Bull Racing can now easily afford to pay Verstappen $100 million a year.”

Per the latest Concorde Agreement (2021), the $100 million a year contract would fetch Verstappen $4,100,000 for each race in a season of 24 races. With a 57% pay increase, the 26-year-old stands to become the highest-ever paid athlete in the history of F1. However, there is a point of concern within the Red Bull camp.

Verstappen might be eyeing an early retirement from F1

Since 2021, Verstappen has taken a firm stance against the continued changes in F1. Budget restraints, racing format changes, and tire usage restrictions are just some of the changes that have irked the reigning world champion. As such, the Dutchman labels these changes as a potential cause for an early retirement. Furthermore, the 26-year-old wants to explore more forms of motorsports and become a champion driver in various disciplines to prove his mettle.

Given the length of the contract, there is also a belief that Verstappen will call it quits before the contract expires upon mutual agreement with his current employers. Recently turned 26, there is no shortage of time for Verstappen to make a career switch. However, the decision lies solely up to him whether he would want to leave F1 in his prime and take up the steering wheel behind another racecar.