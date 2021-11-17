“World’s fastest street circuit” – What is the current progress of the Jeddah Street Circuit, set to host the first-ever Saudi Arabian GP?

“World’s fastest street circuit” – F1 and FIA provide the current status on the Jeddah Street Circuit, as it races against time to host the first-ever F1 race in Saudi Arabia.

The Jeddah Street Circuit is a marvelous project and will reach its zenith on the first weekend of December when it hosts Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Formula 1 race.

There have been reports of delay at work, though, with suggestions the track might not be ready on time.

This has been rejected by F1’s sporting director, Steve Nielsen, though, who is monitoring the progress on a day-to-day basis. He is happy with the progress being made and is optimistic of everything being ready, come December 3.

“They are up against it.

“They are literally working 24/7, as they have been for quite a long time now. I saw some more photos this morning and they have made huge progress. But still a lot to do.

“So it really will be down to the wire, but they will get it done. Everything we need to put the race on safely we will have, I’m confident of that.

“It’s an ambitious project – it will be a great facility.”

⚠️ | F1’s sporting director on construction of the Jeddah circuit: “They are struggling with it. They work 24/7, as they have been for a while. The progress is enormous, but there is still a lot to be done”. [https://t.co/Ht6DqtZ9hn] — formularacers (@formularacers_) November 16, 2021

FIA’s Michael Masi to travel to Saudi Arabia

FIA Race Director Michael Masi will be traveling to the venue after the Qatar GP, to ensure there are no last-minute hiccups. He admits things are tight with the progress, but like Nielsen, is optimistic of readiness ahead of the race weekend.

“As I said last week, I’m confident it will be ready. The fact it’s a three-hour flight, it became quite convenient just to go there and have a look.

“It was always going to be very close, there’s no doubt about that. Everything I’ve seen, the progress day-on-day and week-on-week has been amazing since I was there last, and I’m looking forward to having another look.”

Read More Jeddah F1: All you need to know about the street circuit for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix