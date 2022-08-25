“Would not be surprised if that happens”: 41-year old Fernando Alonso may stay in F1 until he adds another Championship under his belt

Fernando Alonso may stay in F1 until he wins another World Championship according to Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack.

Alonso made a return to F1 in 2021 after spending two seasons away from the sport. In those two years away, he competed in various other racing ventures like IndyCar and Le Mans.

After his return to the sport with Alpine, people thought he would spend the remainder of his career with the outfit with whom he won the World Title. To everyone’s surprise, however, the 2-time World Champion announced he would leave Alpine to join Aston Martin in 2023.

NEWS: @AstonMartinF1 announces Fernando Alonso for 2023. We are delighted to confirm that two-time #F1 World Champion @alo_oficial will join the team from next season on a multi-year contract. Tap below to read more. ⬇️#WeClimbTogether — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 1, 2022

The Spaniard insisted that he still has the motivation to fight for race wins and World Titles. As a result, 41-year-old Alonso signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin, an outfit he believes will be right at the front in the coming few years.

In spite of being the oldest driver on the grid today, Alonso is still at the top of his game. His return to the sport in 2021 impressed several people who thought he would struggle. The former Ferrari driver topped it off with a podium finish at the Qatar GP.

Fernando Alonso may stay in F1 until he’s 45 or 46 years old

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack joined the team this year. 2022 has not gone according to plan for the Silverstone-based outfit and they are miles off the pace compared to the rest of the midfield.

On top of that, Sebastian Vettel dropped a bombshell on him and the team when he announced he would retire at the end of the year. Considering all this, Krack must be pleased to have a driver of Alonso’s pedigree replace the four-time World Champion.

Alonso ends long podium drought Becomes third driver over 40 with podium finish Sainz extends two impressive streaks All the stats and facts from race day in Qatar ⬇️#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 https://t.co/ZKJG3oRbl0 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

The 50-year-old is also optimistic about Alonso staying with them for multiple years. The fact that he’s old does not bother them, because they are confident about him performing at a top level. Krack also feels that the Oviedo born driver will stay with them until he has another Title under his belt.

“I would not be surprised if this is going on, to be honest,” he said to Race fans when talking about Alonso’s Championship dreams. “So from that point of view, yes.”

“We always say 40 is the new 30. So from that point of view, he’s quite a young driver,” the Aston Martin boss added.

