“Yeehaw, I cannot wait to eat the hotdog” – Watch as Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button get Americanised right before the Austin Grand Prix in 2016

Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button share their best American impressions for a short skit for McLaren sponsor Mobil 1.

Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button had a positive yet unique partnership during their F1 tenure in McLaren together.

McLaren had an awful 2015 season with the MP4-30 car. The car was slowest in the Jerez testing yet managed to complete 100 laps at the pre-testing in Barcelona.

They finished ninth in the constructor’s championship with just 27 points in their basket. The only highlight of the season was when Fernando Alonso finished fifth at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Jenson Button finished ninth in the race as well that marking McLaren’s first double points of the season. The duo was contracted to stay for the 2016 season as well.

McLaren’s 2016 season after a disappointing Honda start

The 2016 season came up with a better performance from the team. The team could finally compete for points after a significant update to the engine performance, yet reliability hindered the full potential.

Fernando Alonso had a great season in comparison to teammate Jenson Button. He finished in the top 7 standings for seven races throughout the season helping the team gain vital points.

Jenson Button on the other hand had his best finish at the Austrian Grand Prix where he finished sixth on the grid. The team would eventually finish sixth in the constructor’s championship with 76 points.

The Memorable Mobil 1 episode featuring Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button

The highlight of McLaren’s 2016 season was definitely the United States Grand Prix. From the pre-race commercial to the post-race celebration, the team had a few enjoyable Austin moments.

McLaren’s sponsor Mobil 1 motor oil had a series named ‘Endless Roadtrip’ going on since the launch at the end of April. Both Alonso and Button were seen on the road talking about the upcoming races.

In one of the episodes from the series, the drivers showed off their heavy Austin, Texas accent. In the video, the duo are imitating what it means to be an American.

Jenson Button says: “Hey dude, I feel so confident speaking like an American.” Alonso replied: “Me too, cannot wait to eat the hotdog.”

The race turned out to be an eventful one as Alonso finished fifth after starting 12th and Button finished ninth after starting from 19th.