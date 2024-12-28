“You Are a Minority”: Max Verstappen Doubles Down on ‘British Bias’; Lends Support to Dutch Drivers

On numerous occasions during the 2024 season, Max Verstappen found himself under fire for his aggressive driving style. Critics pointed to incidents where he pushed the limits of racing etiquette and even got penalized for his aggression, particularly in Mexico. However, the Dutchman repeatedly dismissed such criticism as evidence of bias rather than fair judgment.

Verstappen has been vocal about his belief that F1’s media landscape heavily favors British drivers, leaving others, like himself, overlooked or unfairly judged. And even though the season has ended, the #1 driver refuses to let the issue rest.

️ | Max Verstappen speaks out on the British bias in Formula 1#F1 #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/ebp2sKSQxK — Racing Infinity (@RacingInfinity1) November 30, 2024

He recently revisited the topic, emphasizing how drivers from non-traditional racing countries, like the Netherlands, are often overshadowed by those from nations with a richer motorsport heritage.

Speaking on the matter, Verstappen told De Telegraaf as shared on X (formerly Twitter), “Formula 1 is a sport geared towards English people, and in terms of media and things like that you are a minority. As a Dutchman, for a long time, you were not taken seriously. If you look at the dominant countries in motorsport, we were not among them.”

Verstappen even remarked earlier in the year that he felt he had the “wrong passport” to receive fair treatment in F1.

The growing British presence on the grid

The Dutch driver’s claims could gain even more traction in 2025 with the arrival of Oliver Bearman, a young and promising British driver, who will join a grid already featuring multiple drivers with British ties: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Alex Albon (who is half British and half Thai).

Meanwhile, Verstappen remains the only representative for the Netherlands, following Nyck de Vries’ short-lived stint in F1 after his mid-season dismissal by Red Bull in 2023.

While the Dutchman’s comments resonate with some fans, many experts disagree with his accusations of bias. F1 commentator and pundit, Martin Brundle, dismissed the idea, stating, “I don’t think we do that. I like to think we’re pretty balanced. I really do.”

Interestingly, Sky Sports F1’s decision to part ways with Damon Hill — a former world champion who had criticized Verstappen harshly after the Mexican GP — has been seen as a potential move to address such accusations.

Hill’s remarks, which included questioning the Dutch driver’s racing ethics and fairness, added fuel to the debate surrounding British media bias. With Verstappen determined to amplify the voices of drivers from underrepresented nations, this conversation is unlikely to end any time soon.