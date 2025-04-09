mobile app bar

Guenther Steiner Has a Simple Answer to Why Max Verstappen Is Not the F1 GOAT Over Lewis Hamilton

Tanish Chachra
Published

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen(L), Guenther Steiner(R)

The greatest of all time debate is a never-ending topic, regardless of the sport. In F1 these days, Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen is the hottest debate. While statistically, Hamilton is far ahead, Verstappen in the last few years has obliterated every opposition in his way.

So, both sides have some strong arguments to make. And that’s why Guenther Steiner didn’t want to be in this fix. For him, both drivers are incredible.

But according to his opinion, he chooses Hamilton to be the GOAT of F1 over Verstappen. And for that, he has a very simple reason.

On the Red Flag Podcast, in the gas and brake segment, it was asked whether Verstappen is the greatest of all time. Steiner said ‘brake’, which means he disagreed.

“He hasn’t won seven championships,” reasoned Steiner. “He won four. And he still needs to win, but he’s very good. But otherwise, if we make him the greatest now, we have nothing to expect anymore from him.”

But Hamilton isn’t the only driver to have seven championships. Before him, Michael Schumacher registered the same number of titles in his name. So, Steiner was quizzed, who was the greater driver between them? But for Steiner, the buck doesn’t stop there either. He snubbed both Schumacher and Hamilton as the greatest of all time.

Instead, Steiner said, He’s yet to come. He or she has yet to reveal themselves.” It surely annoyed the two hosts of the podcasts, but Steiner tried to play it safe here. However, the general consensus is that any driver among Schumacher, Hamilton, and Ayrton Senna is the greatest of all time.

Juan Manuel Fangio is also regarded as one of the greatest by a sizeable followers of the sport. Meanwhile, Verstappen is slowly making his case, but surely he is already considered among the top five drivers of all time.

