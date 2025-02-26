mobile app bar

“You Can Get So Close to the Cars”: Guenther Steiner Hails $430 Miami GP Campus Pass for Unmatched Access

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Former Haas principal Guenther Steiner during the Friday session of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 18, 2024 at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX

Former Haas principal Guenther Steiner during the Friday session of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 18, 2024 at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX
Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Since handing over the reins of the Haas F1 team to Ayao Komatsu last season, Guenther Steiner has been getting more and more involved in the media and business side of Formula 1. Last year, he was announced as the ambassador of the Miami Grand Prix.

The Italian-American recently explained what his role would be as the ambassador of the event. He revealed that he will work hard to educate the fans about the Grand Prix through his honest opinions.

And as a part of this, the 59-year-old also discussed the benefits of the $430 Miami GP Campus Pass ticket.

“The campus pass, I mean you can go around there with a ticket – everywhere on the infield, on the inside of the track and you can get so very close to the cars. You cannot do that in any other racetrack,” he said on the Nailing the Apex podcast.

This year’s Miami GP will take place from May 2 to May 4 and those fans wanting to get their hands on this elusive Campus Pass can do so through Ticketmaster. The ticket will also grant fans three-day General Admission to the Grand Prix weekend, in addition to the benefits revealed by Steiner.

What are the ticket packages for the 2025 Miami GP?

Since its inclusion on the F1 calendar in 2023, the Miami GP has transformed the spectacle of motor racing like no other event. And while the Campus Pass might not be good enough for everyone’s pockets, the fans can still get a piece of the action through other ticketing options available.

The official website of the Miami GP has various plans on offer for the fans to watch the race live at the track. The cheapest option is a $65-per-day Grandstand ticket. This would allow the fans a reserved spot in the grandstands to watch the day’s action. For $195, one can watch all three days of the Miami GP from the grandstands.

For the fans looking for a more luxurious way to watch the race, the event is also selling Club Hospitality packages. This would allow one to view the race from premier lounge locations. Tickets start from $1,500 for three-day access and go all the way up to $7,000.

Tickets are also available for the Luxury packages. These include lounge access to watch the sessions, VIP amenities, and gourmet food and beverages.

Tickets for this package are in the range of $6,000 to $13,500. While travelers can also book suites at the facility, the Paddock Club tickets are no longer on offer as they are sold out.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these