Guenther Steiner Puts Aside Lewis Hamilton Hype to Give Honest Opinion on Ferrari: “Not Getting Romantic”

The age-old adage always warns us to not see too much into times from pre-season testing. And after the 2025 pre-season test at Bahrain was wrapped up, former Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner reiterated this.

That said, the Miami GP ambassador — given his wealth of experience in the F1 paddock — still gave his tentative pecking order. According to the Italian-American, he believes 2024 Constructors’ champions McLaren are still the benchmark of the field going into this season.

Steiner then said that he expects Ferrari to be a close second to the Woking-based team. However, he did clarify that this wasn’t because he had given into the Lewis Hamilton hype train.

“I’m not being romantic here, I’m staying technical and I believe in Ferrari,” he clarified on CNN.

Many fans anticipate the SF-25 to give Hamilton a shot at that elusive record eighth world title with the Scuderia. But Steiner gave his predictions objectively after analyzing the Maranello-based team’s running across three days of testing at the Sakhir International Circuit.

Even the seven-time world champion seemed to settle into his 2025 challenger comfortably. At the end of the three days, the #44 driver posted the second-fastest time overall, just behind his Ferrari predecessor Carlos Sainz.

Who will be No. 1 at Ferrari in 2025?

One of the biggest talking points going into the 2025 season is the brewing dynamic between Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. While the 40-year-old will be gunning for a title with the team, Leclerc would be keen to stamp his authority and win an elusive championship himself.

Yet, Steiner believes that the duo will behave cordially with each other. This comes down to the fact that both of them owe their careers to Fred Vasseur. The Frenchman helped Hamilton win the GP2 title back in 2006, and this victory helped the Briton get an F1 seat with McLaren in 2007.

Moreover, Vasseur was also Leclerc’s team principal in his breakthrough rookie season with Alfa Romeo Sauber in 2018. That said, Steiner expects that Vasseur will also try to manage them diplomatically. The 59-year-old also added that the Frenchman isn’t afraid to make hard decisions when push comes to shove.

In the end, Steiner expects Leclerc to end up as the lead driver within the Maranello-based team. With age on his side and if Leclerc can learn from Hamilton’s experience and improve his race craft, Steiner believes the Monegasque can finally end up as a complete driver.