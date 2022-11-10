Mick Schumacher can driver for Williams in 2023; Jost Capito explains how

Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Haas F1 Team driver Mick Schumacher (47) arrives for practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mick Schumacher’s future with Haas is at an uncertain edge. His contract with the American team will end after this year-end and could end without a drive for 2023.

Several reports suggest that Haas isn’t very keen to be with him. Moreover, Nico Hulkenberg is reportedly linked with them and can pair up with Kevin Magnussen for next year.

As of now, Haas isn’t signalling more about their second driver for the upcoming season. However, they have expressed that a confirmation will be given right after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Mick Schumacher can drive for Williams

Technically, the only vacant seat for 2023 is at Haas, where Schumacher is currently serving. This happened right after Williams announced they would be hiring Logan Sargeant for next year.

However, there’s a catch, Sargeant still doesn’t have enough points for a super license. The American race driver needs a top-six finish in F2 to be eligible to drive in F1.

He currently stands at P3 in the standings, but the next drivers are not that far away, with one round still to go. However, it seems Sargeant will manage to survive the threat.

Yet, Williams boss Jost Capito isn’t ruling out the possibility of Sargeant not making it. Thus, he can set his eyes on Schumacher, who can be axed by Haas ahead of the 2023 season.

“It has not yet been decided whether Mick will stay at Haas or not, so the question with him remains open,” Capito told motorsport-magazin.com. “If Logan does not work out with a super license, then everyone who has experience and a super license will be on the agenda.”

What lies in the future of the F2 champion

According to Motorsport, Schumacher is set to leave the Ferrari drivers’ academy. Thus, it leaves Haas with no obligation to extend his contract for 2023. It also gives them the autonomy to sign any driver, as Ferrari is apparently not promoting any driver for 2023.

So, Schumacher’s career without Ferrari’s back support is bringing uncertainty. He was in contention for Alpine’s seat that Fernando Alonso is leaving at the end of the season. But Pierre Gasly won that highly intense contest among the long list of prospective candidates.

So, Schumacher is left with nothing but Haas’ willingness to remain with him. Now it remains to be seen what decision the American will take before the next season start.

