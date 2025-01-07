mobile app bar

“You Don’t F*cking Know… Shut Up”: James Hinchcliffe Berates F1 for Stat Made to Trick Viewers

June 2nd 2024: NBC Sports broadcaster James Hinchcliffe talks prior to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The NTT IndyCar, Indy Car, IRL, USA Series runs the Chevrolet Grand Prix on the streets of downtown Detroit, Michigan.

F1 is one of the most complex sports, often challenging for newcomers to grasp due to its technical aspects, which are frequently discussed in detail on live television. Topics such as aerodynamics, regulations, engine wear, and more can seem overwhelming to many.

However, F1 has made significant efforts to present these elements in a way that is easy to understand for fans. This approach makes the sport more viewer-friendly, enabling fans to better understand the rationale behind drivers’ and teams’ certain decisions.

However, there is one statistic that former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe believes should be eliminated — the percentage of tire wear displayed for each driver. According to him, “You don’t f*cking know how much tire is left.”

He stated on the Red Flags Podcast that if that information were accurate, Charles Leclerc, who made a bold one-stop strategy decision in Monza in 2024, would never have won the race, especially since most of his rivals were on a two-stop strategy.

Leclerc delivered a top-notch performance by nursing his tires to the end of the race, much to the surprise of the others on the track. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who was aiming for the second win of his F1 career that afternoon, revealed that his team never considered a one-stop strategy, as it was deemed a ‘very risky call.’

There was a lot of question marks on the strategy going into the race,” he said after the Grand Prix concluded. “From the position we were in with the tires looking like they did, doing a one-stop seemed like a very risky call, but in the end it was right“.

According to Hinchcliffe, if the tire graphics were accurate, Leclerc would have never pulled off such a masterful drive, as his tires would have worn out.

However, it’s important to note that these graphics are based on estimations, and no one can accurately predict how long the tires will last.

