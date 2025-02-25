“It’s All Hinch’s Fault”: Will Buxton ‘Blames’ James Hinchcliffe for Poaching Him From F1 to IndyCar

After over two decades of covering Formula 1 and its feeder series, Will Buxton has finally decided to move away from the sport as he joins Fox Sports’ IndyCar broadcasting team from 2025 onwards.

Buxton always wanted to cover the American open-wheel series, but his decision came owing to his F1 TV co-presenter, James Hinchcliffe. The duo did not have a contract with F1 TV for 2025, and that’s when the former IndyCar driver told Buxton that Fox was interested in him.

“It’s all Hinch’s fault,” he revealed on the Divebomb Motorsport podcast.

Buxton was aware that Hinchcliffe was in negotiations with Fox for a spot in the IndyCar commentary booth. And when the Briton quizzed him about it, the Canadian former driver convinced him to sign up as well, but in a different role.

“I knew he was talking to Fox. I said, ‘you know, how are the negotiations going?’, and he was like, ‘yeah good, how are you set for next year [and] how’s everything going with F1,” the 44-year-old added.

That’s when Hinchcliffe told Buxton that the IndyCar department over at Fox were keen to have him on board as well. What really influenced Buxton’s decision was that they wanted him in the commentary box next to Hinchcliffe.

Giving a short view back to his past, Buxton had always been a host and presenter for F1 besides doing the duties of a pitlane reporter at times, owing to his early experience in motorsport. While he had the chance to commentate for F1 TV on select occasions, his main responsibilities always revolved around being the lead presenter for their broadcast.

So, it was natural that it only took about five minutes for Buxton to get on board with the idea of him shifting allegiances in a different role after Hinchcliffe arranged a meeting for him with the executives at Fox Sports.

Buxton always had his eyes on IndyCar

Despite spending almost all of his career covering the pinnacle of open-wheel, single-seater motor racing, Buxton had a strong fascination with the American equivalent of the series. What’s more, it was 1992 F1 world champion, Nigel Mansell who got him hooked to IndyCar.

After winning the title for Williams, the Briton decided to ply his trade across the pond. That’s when Mansell moved on to race for Newman/Haas Racing, and won the series in his rookie year. This was a turning point for Buxton who got fascinated by the sport owing to this story.

“I think my first time watching IndyCar would have been when Mansell went across, in the early 90s, as F1 world champion. I used to stay up late at night and try and watch the races,” he explained.

But the decision to switch to the series full-time was fueled by a desire to get the discipline the recognition it deserves. In fact, Buxton had tried to make the switch from F1 to IndyCar even in 2013, however, that bid had failed.