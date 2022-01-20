“You doubt this sport”– Toto Wolff demands actions not words from FIA after Abu Dhabi GP results amidst ongoing investigation

Toto Wolff expects actions from FIA and not words as he feels injustice was served by the race officials on the grand finale of the championship.

Mercedes were furious with Michael Masi’s allegedly questionable calls before the final lap of Abu Dhabi GP. The race winner was meant to take away the title with him after an intense series of 21 races.

But the decision cropped the deficit between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Therefore, helping him win the title, as Verstappen was on fresher and softer tyres.

Now, with Mercedes’ outrage, the new FIA leadership has promised a further investigation. Moreover, it also claims to bring in reforms. However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes he wants actual actions and not words.

“It is very deep. Lewis, I and the whole team are disillusioned. We love this sport because it is honest,” he said to Auto Motor und Sport. “The stopwatch never lies, but when we break the fundamental principle of fairness and the stopwatch is no longer relevant, then you doubt this sport.”

“That all the work, blood, sweat and tears can be taken away from you. It will take a long time to digest that.”

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton will never get over it

For Mercedes, the drivers’ championship snub was a scarring event. The Brackley based team boss claims that he and Hamilton will never get over it.

#F1: Toto Wolff in recent comments on Lewis Hamilton: “No matter what hurdle was put in his way, he knew all his life that he had to talk on the racetrack. But it’s incredibly difficult for him until he finds a way between understanding of law and injustice. It just takes time.” — deni (@fiagirly) January 13, 2022

“I don’t think we’ll ever get over it, especially Lewis as a driver. We can at least try, together with the FIA, to do better in the future. There has to be clarity about the rules before the start of the new season so that every driver.”

“Every team and every fan knows what is allowed and what is not. We are providing entertainment, but no decision should break the rules for the sake of the show.”

