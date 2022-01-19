F1

“We love this sport because it is honest” – Toto Wolff has a heartfelt message for FIA after Abu Dhabi title fiasco

"We love this sport because it is honest" - Toto Wolff has a heartfelt message for FIA after Abu Dhabi title fiasco
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Virat Kohli half-centuries in ODI: When and where was last century of Virat Kohli in ODI?
Next Article
"I would rather play in All-Star game than win the slam-dunk contest against Michael Jordan": Dominique Wilkins was not pleased with NBA's ignorance of him for the 1985 All-Star game
F1 Latest News
"We love this sport because it is honest" - Toto Wolff has a heartfelt message for FIA after Abu Dhabi title fiasco
“We love this sport because it is honest” – Toto Wolff has a heartfelt message for FIA after Abu Dhabi title fiasco

“We love this sport because it is honest” – Mercedes supremo Toto Wolff wants to…