“You have to always proceed with respect and with diligence”– Mercedes says no announcement of Valtteri Bottas and George Russell until their future are sorted

“You have to always proceed with respect and with diligence”– Mercedes reveals the reason behind the delay in the second seat update.

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas is the biggest storyline of Formula 1 for a while, as it concerns one of the most prestigious seats in the sport.

Though there have been reports of certain advancements, and Mercedes seem to make up its mind. However, Toto Wolff has informed that an official announcement will not be made until the future of both drivers is decided.

“Because there are stakeholders that are involved that we need to respect. As long as contracts are not signed, it makes no sense to announce it,” he added.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he wanted both Bottas and Russell to have their future sorted before making any announcement, Wolff replied: “Yes. It’s not only our call, but there are other parties involved and you have to always proceed with respect and with diligence.”

Valtteri Bottas is closing on Alfa Romeo

In the most likely scenario, Bottas will get his exit from Mercedes, and hinting his availability Alfa Romeo is reportedly is nearing hiring him for the 2022 season, with Kimi Raikkonen considering his retirement.

You’re too kind. And yes, because they’re never transfers (or very rarely) but instead just team picks at the end of contracts it’s a different environment. (But FWIW I’m told George is a done deal and VB to Alfa – likely announced at the same time). — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) August 31, 2021

Alfa Romeo has already claimed that they have gained some freedom in making their own decisions, and Ferrari’s influence would be less this year so that they can pursue Bottas without any pressure.

Moreover, there is also a shadow of doubts over Antonio Giovinazzi’s future in the Sauber run team, as Frederic Vasseur claimed that they could go up for an overhaul.

So, with Mercedes second seat drama, Alfa Romeo’s lineup drama is also budding out. It only remains to be seen whether Alfa Romeo manages to agree on a personal agreement with Bottas and make him a key figure in their advancement in F1.