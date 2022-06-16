“You know what it means in Mexico? Big d**ck”– Christian Horner explains Yuki Tsunoda meaning of Sergio Perez’s nickname

Christian Horner explains to Yuki Tsunoda what ‘Checo’ actually means in Mexico while talking to the Red Bull-AlphaTauri gang.

Sergio Perez slowly but effectively has gained his importance in Red Bull. The Mexican superstar is now a reliable partner to Max Verstappen and is bringing in the stability that Red Bull for long wished in a second driver.

Last year, Perez at the beginning of his spell with Red Bull was inconsistent. However, in the latter part of the season, the Red Bull superstar rose up to the occasion and bring in crucial points for the team. Moreover, helped his teammate Max Verstappen to clinch his title.

His exhibitions over 2021 and so far in 2022 live up to his nickname. During the drive to survive season 4, Red Bull-AlphaTauri drivers and most of the world got to know what ‘Checo’, usually used as Perez’s sobriquet, means.

“You know what I found out this morning?” rhetorically said Horner to his team drivers. “You know why they call him Checo? You know what it means in Mexico?” Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen together said “no”.

“Big d**k,” answered Horner. This left all three drivers laughing yet amused by the unusual nickname given to their teammate. Meanwhile, Perez was left blushing after this revelation.

Also read: Former world champion thinks Perez was MVP of Azerbaijan GP

Christian Horner puts faith in the current partnership

With the ongoing brilliant performances by Red Bull, both Verstappen and Perez have been rewarded with contract extensions in 2022. While the Dutchman got a hefty pay rise by committing till 2028, Perez is now a Red Bull driver till 2024.

This solidification of the drivers’ lineup means that Pierre Gasly doesn’t stand a chance for promotion back to Red Bull in the foreseeable future. Therefore, it would be practical for him to seek opportunities elsewhere to rise above the limitations of AlphaTauri.

“These are conversations which are ongoing” 🔏 Pierre Gasly on whether he’d look to leave the Red Bull family following Sergio Perez’s contract extension 📋 pic.twitter.com/VK9VZ4r5zX — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 10, 2022

But amidst this situation, Gasly wouldn’t be the only victim. It also means that no other Red Bull academy driver would probably get a chance to rise above AlphaTauri till the end of the 2024 season.

For the opposite to happen, either of the two drivers would have to fail miserably for a prolonged period of time. But seeing their current forms, it seems unlikely.

Also read: F1 Twitter bashes Red Bull for ‘sabotaging’ Mexican driver’s Azerbaijan GP