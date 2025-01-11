“You Should Never Discount Him”: Nico Hulkenberg Still Sees a Strong Opposition in Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton had a difficult 2024 season, reduced to fighting for mere points in most races as Mercedes got stuck in the midfield for the majority of the season. Now, with a change in environment on the horizon owing to his move to Ferrari, doubts about his ability to drive for a top team crept in. Nico Hulkenberg, however, still has full belief in the Briton.

Yes, most of Hamilton‘s races last year were underwhelming. But it was really down to him simply not liking the W15 — which he labeled as the ‘worst car’ he ever drove. Still, he managed to overperform in some races and managed two victories, in Britain and then Belgium.

“You should never discount [Lewis Hamilton],” said Hulkenberg in a recent interview. This came in response to questions about Hamilton’s self-critical comments about his poor qualifying performances after teammate George Russell dominated him on that front last year. “It’s just about timing, and I think he had a weak moment to be honest. ”

“He’s put in some really strong performances and has good momentum, so as a driver, even when you are as experienced as Lewis, it can get to you and annoy you as well,” the Sauber driver added.

Hulkenberg also pointed out the Las Vegas GP, where Hamilton started the race from P10 following a dismal qualifying round, but finished in P2. It was a stunning drive, and the seven-time World Champion followed it up with another masterful recovery in the season finale in Abu Dhabi where he finished P4, despite starting from P16.

Why Hamilton struggled on one-lap pace at Mercedes in the past two seasons, remains a mystery. More often than not, it was the Silver Arrows technicians who would get the blame.

Hamilton leaving his doubts behind

In the early stages of the season when Hamilton’s qualifying woes were still news to the F1 community, rumors of Mercedes intentionally sabotaging Hamilton’s car — because of his decision to join Ferrari a year later — came up. It was reported that the team wanted Russell to be the undisputed leader, and had firmly turned their legendary star into a second driver.

Thankfully for Mercedes, those rumors were shut down after he won the British GP. But when it came to setting the order for a Grand Prix, Hamilton’s difficulties continued. He lost 5-19 against Russell in the Grand Prix qualifying head-to-head in 2024.

Hamilton can now put that chapter behind him, as his focus shifts to Ferrari in the bid to win an eighth World Championship. The Maranello-based outfit had the second-strongest car last campaign, and following a similar trajectory could allow Hamilton a better chance to fight at the front consistently.

However, if he ends up having a dud season, the ghosts of his last season with Mercedes could resurface.