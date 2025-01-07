Lewis Hamilton Expected to Give Charles Leclerc a Tough Fight Despite Being Bruised by George Russell

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team – Mercedes W15 – Mercedes E Performanc Charles Leclerc (MON) – Scuderia Ferrari – Ferrari SF-24 – Ferrari during the preparation day, Aug 29, of FFormula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d Italia 2024, scheduled to take place at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza track in Monza (MB) Italy – Aug 29 to Sept 1, 2024 Credits: IMAGO / IPA Sport

Lewis Hamilton’s racing career as a works Mercedes driver came to a bitter end last year after he struggled immensely with the W15, especially during Qualifying. But going into his new chapter with Ferrari in 2025, F1 commentator James Hinchcliffe feels like the Briton will dust off his 2024 gremlins.

While speaking on the Red Flags podcast, the former IndyCar driver was asked if the age of a driver affects their sharpness during Qualifying. And while Hinchcliffe agrees, he isn’t so sure that it applies to Hamilton’s case.

The former IndyCar driver argued that in 2023, the #44 driver “buried” his teammate George Russell. Hence, it cannot be said that Hamilton forgot how to drive an F1 car in the span of a single year.

Rather, Hinchcliffe blames there was a lack of motivation in Hamilton for two reasons. Firstly, because of whatever was happening behind the scenes at Mercedes. And secondly, the fact that Hamilton knew he was leaving the Silver Arrows at the end of 2024.

“I think he [Hamilton] is going to be invigorated with this new opportunity,” Hinchcliffe added. But what sets the dynamic up between Hamilton and his new teammate Charles Leclerc is the latter’s reputation as one of the fastest Qualifiers on the F1 grid today.

2025 could be a make-or-break year for Hamilton

Hamilton’s struggles last season have raised certain question marks over his upcoming stint at Ferrari. But his team principal Fred Vasseur isn’t taking last year’s slump too seriously as he believes his driver can still fight at the sharp end of the field.

“Not at all. Have a look at the 50 laps that he did in Vegas, starting from P10, finishing on the gearbox of Russell – I’m not worried at all,” the Frenchman told Formula1.com when suggested that Hamilton might struggle for pace this season.

That said, 2025 could be a litmus test for the #44 driver. If Hamilton fails to deliver, it could be very difficult for him to bounce back, considering he is already 40.