“You should try driving, mate”: Lando Norris gets defensive against Ted Kravitz

Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain arrives for practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Amidst his controversy with Red Bull and Max Verstappen, Ted Kravitz has gained immense spotlight over the last weekend. In the latest update, Red Bull has lifted their boycott with SkySports, but how Verstappen will engage remains to be seen

While in Mexico, he was boycotted by the Dutchman, and he had another rough episode with another driver. This time it was his compatriot Lando Norris.

Kravitz grilled the McLaren driver for losing two positions at the start of the race. In response, Norris got a bit annoyed and asked his compatriot to be in his place.

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo spills the truth behind Toto Wolff flaunting RIC3 $110 merch

Lando Norris tells Ted Kravitz to try racing

The conversation between Krazitz and Norris went something like this: the Sky reporter asked the latter what happened at the start. In response, Norris said he lost only two positions and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez’s rundown before turn 1 is long.

Kravitz mocked Norris jokingly, “It’s not optimal!” In response, Norris told him: “You should try driving, mate.” However, after this, the McLaren star unironically told what went wrong with him at the start of the race.

“No, I just lost one off the line and one around the corner, it’s as simple as that. Nothing too bad happened. Other than that, we did a good job,” said Norris.

However, this conversation between the two F1 personalities differs from what happened with Verstappen. Norris and Kravitz indeed share a light-hearted relationship in the paddock, and everything probably happened without harming sentiments.

Did Daniel Ricciardo announce his return?

Ricciardo started the race from P11. Over the 71 laps, he climbed to P7. Despite getting a 10-second penalty, he maintained his earned position, as his driving was exhilarant and gained so much gap to the following drivers that he remained unaffected. It also made viewers vote for him as the driver of the day.

This performance was much needed for the Australian, who has lost enough confidence over the two years with McLaren. However, it seems he would be without a drive for 2023.

Daniel Ricciardo fired a finger gun at Esteban Ocon right before overtaking him in Mexico… pic.twitter.com/pxP2VV3tTf — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 31, 2022

Ricciardo has said he surely needs some time away from the sport and can opt for a sabbatical only to return with a bang in 2024. Probably, this was a glimpse of what he can do when he returns without baggage.

Also read: Fernando Alonso blames Alpine’s reliability for costing him 60 points in 2022