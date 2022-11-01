Daniel Ricciardo spills the truth behind Toto Wolff flaunting RIC3 $110 merch

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff broke the internet after he was pictured flaunting Daniel Ricciardo’s ‘Enchante’ merchandise worth $110 ahead of the Mexican GP.

Photographer Paul Ripke had posted the photo on his Twitter account which boomed the F1 social media amid the speculations of Ricciardo moving to Mercedes for a reserve role in 2023.

WOW so now toto wolff is wearing daniel ricciardo merch also… merc boys know one or two about fashion ig 🔥 you are next lewis 🤪 pic.twitter.com/psYTc96uSQ — ece ③ (@ricciardopics) October 26, 2022

The Honey Badger’s RIC3 shop seems to be quite popular around the paddock. A few weeks ago Mercedes’ George Russell too was seen in Ricciardo’s merchandise.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ricciardo revealed the reason why Wolff was flaunting the Australian’s merchandise.

The Australian said that he gave a sweater to Russell and Toto messaged that he liked the sweater. Therefore, he sent him one as a freebie.

Daniel gave George a sweater, Toto liked it so much he messaged Daniel and Daniel sent him one 😭 pic.twitter.com/7tIRb4JFxF — meredith (@mereeedithh) October 30, 2022

Also Read: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff wears $45 Daniel Ricciardo merchandise

Daniel Ricciardo gave Russell’s girlfriend a package of his merch

A few weeks ago at the Zandvoort circuit, Russell was pictured walking down the paddock in RIC3 merch.

At the time, the news about Ricciardo not finding a seat in 2023 had the fans heartbroken and Russell’s action had left the F1 world in awe.

Revealing why Russell was wearing the merch, Ricciardo had said that the Briton had sent him a picture of his girlfriend scrolling through the RIC3 shop. So, the Australian had sent her a package of his merch.

Ricciardo explained that Russell must have found something that fit him and therefore was seen wearing the ‘Enchante’ sweatshirt.

Also Read: Lando Norris fails to be chef for a day

Ricciardo feels a break from F1 would be a blessing in disguise

Ricciardo and McLaren had mutually decided to terminate his contract earlier this year after which the 33-year-old announced that he would not be on the grid in the 2023 season.

However, as the season progressed, talks about him discussing a reserve role with several teams including Mercedes and Red Bull surfaced.

With nothing confirmed yet, Ricciardo said that a break from F1 feels like a blessing in disguise. He said that while he won’t be on the grid in 2023, he still wants to be working with a team at the back.

Ricciardo aims to come back in 2024 stronger.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton sent messages of support to Daniel Ricciardo after McLaren axed him