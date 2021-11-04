“You’re a part of the solar system, you’re not the sun”: Mercedes boss shares his thoughts on why Fernando Alonso has only two Formula 1 titles

Toto Wolff feels that Fernando Alonso made a lot of wrong choices in his career that limited his F1 success to only 2 World Championships.

Fernando Alonso is widely rated as one of the best ever drivers in F1. The Spaniard has two Championships to his name, winning in 2005 and 2006 with Renault. However, the Oviedo born driver has not won a race since 2013 when he was driving for Ferrari.

Alonso never reached the heights of his early Renault days after 2006. Moves to McLaren and Ferrari failed to win him a title although he came close to winning it with the latter in 2013.

After retiring from F1 in 2018, Alonso returned to his former team Renault, now known as Alpine in 2021.

According to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, wrong decisions made in his career is the only reason why the 40 year old has only 2 World Titles.

It takes a lot more than a great car to win a title, says Toto

Many people have said that the only reason Alonso hasn’t won more titles is because he was in a weaker car. Toto Wolff disagrees. The Austrian thinks that wise decisions and an ego-check are essential ingredients to being a Champion driver.

“The people who say they could be World Champions in Lewis’ car. Well, why aren’t you in that car? Why did he switch from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013? It was a bold move.”, said Wolff. “There are examples, even now, of people who went for the money rather than the car.

“Fernando Alonso is without doubt one of the best Formula 1 drivers to have raced, ever. It is disappointing for the sport he hasn’t got more than two titles to his name. “But it’s about knowing you’re part of the solar system, you’re not the sun.

“Some drivers are ill-advised. They get in the media spotlight and they start to believe they are the sun. And you are not. “None of us are. We are all satellites, we are the planets that rotate.”

Wolff thinks Lewis Hamilton is underappreciated despite being the greatest driver of all time

Statistically, Hamilton is the greatest F1 driver of all time. The Mercedes driver has 100 wins to his name and has won 7 World Championships. In spite of these facts, Toto feels that people don’t give Lewis the appreciation he deserves.

“I think Lewis isn’t regarded as well here as he should be, for many reasons,” said the Mercedes CEO.

“Only when he retires, I think, will people comprehend the magnitude of his achievements.”

