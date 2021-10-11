“You’re telling young mums to get on the road for 25 weeks a year” – Karun Chandhok slates AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost for his comments opposing race crew rotation

“You’re telling young mums to get on the road for 25 weeks a year” – Karun Chandhok is disappointed with AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost asking for race crew to leave F1 if they want weekends off.

Former F1 driver and current Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has referred to an Autosport article which has AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost make some contentious statements opposing race crew rotation.

Had three women in the paddock mention this article to me yesterday, highlighting – rightly – that it doesn’t really shout “inclusivity” when you’re telling young mums to get on the road for 25 weeks a year… https://t.co/OVEjJDIIpz — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) October 11, 2021

Chandhok is making a very pertinent point, something which the people at the helm need to look at. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, has already spoken out in support of race crew rotation from next season onwards.

Franz Tost statement opposing race crew rotation

“We know we have 23 races, it’s fantastic, good job from F1. I’m looking forward to it. Regarding the people at the track; first of all we are a race team and they all should be happy we have as many races as possible.

“Of course, we take care of the people. For example the mechanics after a race weekend they have three or four days off where they can stay at home.

“Also press, marketing, all the people at the racetrack have three days after the race weekend. The engineers are a little more difficult. But if I remember back in former times, they had to go after a race weekend to test, which means they also had to work there.

“We all should be happy to be in a position to be in F1 and to have 23 races. If someone doesn’t like it, he should go.”

