YouTuber Explains Why Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t Do ‘Track Walks’ Ahead of Grand Prix Races

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, 24th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from December 6 to 8, 2024 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Lewis Hamilton, despite being one of the most experienced drivers in F1, has chosen to evolve with time, which has allowed him to be the top-level racer he is in different eras of the sport. One of the things he does differently is opting out of participating in ‘track walks’ ahead of Grand Prix races.

Track walks were traditionally carried out by drivers to learn the characteristics and layout of a circuit before taking their cars out. This practice started before the era of simulators and other technology that allowed them to learn about the track from indoors, which means that drivers don’t really need to do it anymore.

Drivers can simply practice on detailed virtual circuits any time they want. This is something a YouTuber going by the name Not Applicable pointed out in a recent video.

Lewis Hamilton, Bono and Mike doing the track ‘walk’ at Spa. #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/69reH8tQjw — deni (@fiagirly) July 25, 2024

“Walking around the track does seem quite old-fashioned,” he said. “Drivers like Lewis Hamilton don’t really see the point, often preferring to do an extra lap in free practice, rather than walking around the track on a Thursday.”

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton hasn’t missed out on much nor did this ever affect his career. Despite not being someone who goes out for track walks, Hamilton became F1’s most successful driver ever, smashing records year after year.

The seven-time World Champion is also not a fan of the over-integration of tech into his F1 preparations, as he once revealed in an interview.

Hamilton hardly uses a simulator

Simulators were meant to replace track walks, but Hamilton doesn’t engage much in that either. In an earlier interview with Formula 1’s official website, he revealed how he does just 20 laps of simulator work in a single season—probably hundreds short of what Max Verstappen, who loves the virtual world of racing, completes.

“I have no interest in the simulator,” the now 40-year-old had said. Hamilton made his F1 debut back in 2007, when simulators were not really a thing which is likely why he doesn’t think it aids him much ahead of a race.

Most of the others on the grid are from a newer generation and have grown up putting in multiple virtual laps to better their real-time performances. During Hamilton’s starting era, however, practice mostly came through real-life testing, which is what he would still prefer.

Perhaps the only other driver on the grid who would understand how he feels would be Fernando Alonso, who is 43 years old. But he too takes part in grid walks.