“You’ve Entered Our Hearts”: Ferrari Sends a Heartfelt Departing Message for Carlos Sainz

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL: Carlos Sainz, racing for the Ferrari team during the 2024 Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Interlagos Circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil | Credits- IMAGO / Michael Potts

Ferrari is set to bid adieu to Carlos Sainz, with whom they have won four races since the Spaniard joined in 2021. Sainz played a key role in mapping their resurgence in the current regulations, still, he is being replaced. But when a seven-time World Champion comes knocking, you don’t pass on the opportunity.

Sainz realizes that and takes pride in getting replaced by Lewis Hamilton. With just three races to go until he switches to Williams, Sainz is looking back on the memories he made in Maranello, where he holds a special place in the hearts of everyone. Ferrari sent a heartwarming message to him, as they honored him on Monday.

“Wherever you go, we will keep cheering you on. You came into our hearts and you’ll stay there. Thank you, Carlos,” read the memorabilia Ferrari gave him.

“wherever you go, we will keep cheering you on. You came into our hearts and you’ll stay there. Thank you, Carlos.” I’m not crying you’re crying pic.twitter.com/UkxfThgvjp — best of carlos sainz (@sainzfiles) November 11, 2024

Sainz knows he won’t be a part of this fabled outfit in a few weeks’ time, but he remains motivated. Ferrari is still battling for the Constructors’ Championship and has already crossed its first hurdle by overtaking Red Bull in the standings.

Now, they need to get the better of McLaren, who have been the fastest team on the grid since May. The task ahead will be difficult, but Sainz would love nothing more than to end his Ferrari stint on a high.

Sainz is confident about Las Vegas

Sainz observed that Ferrari does well in tracks with fast corners, which is why he admitted to being optimistic about their chances at the Las Vegas Street Circuit. He described it as the “next big change” for Ferrari in its Championship fight.

At the same time, he was wary of Qatar and highlighted the unknown territory that is Abu Dhabi. With the big three’s (Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari) ability to command a race is very volatile, Ferrari needs to bag every opportunity.

Moreover, Sainz will be eager to secure as much success as possible in this final triple-header, as it could be his last realistic shot at a podium finish for the foreseeable future.

Despite its recent progress, Williams remains a backmarker team. Given that Sainz is an investment for Williams under the upcoming regulations, it’s unlikely he’ll be on the podium next season. Reports suggest he has a performance clause allowing him to leave in 2026 if he remains unsatisfied with the team’s progress.