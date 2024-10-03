“Can’t Say No to a 7x Champion:” Carlos Sainz on Extending Contract If Lewis Hamilton Hadn’t Wanted Ferrari Move

Carlos Sainz was negotiating a new deal with Ferrari when the Maranello-based outfit dropped a bombshell on him. They informed him that Lewis Hamilton would replace him in 2025, which meant he had to find a seat elsewhere on the grid. In a recent interview, however, Sainz revealed whether his talks with Ferrari would have been successful, had Hamilton not entered the picture.

As reported by F1 Maximaal, Sainz would have ‘loved to stay’ at Ferrari. He was adamant his contract would have been extended.

“I remain convinced that if Hamilton had not wanted to end his career at Ferrari, I would have extended,” he said. “You can’t say no to a seven-time world champion.”

Hamilton, who has achieved everything there is to in F1, had one last dream — winning Championship number eight. His dream was also to drive for Ferrari someday in his career, which is why he chose to join the Italian squad at the age of 40.

BREAKING: Carlos Sainz to join Williams Racing from 2025#F1 pic.twitter.com/3O3ROhrEES — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2024

Sainz, meanwhile, for the first time since making his F1 debut in 2015 became a contender for wins and podiums after joining Ferrari in 2021. He has won three races with the Maranello-based outfit and created countless memories.

“I don’t have a bad word for Ferrari, nor do I think they have bad words about me,” Sainz added. The experience Sainz gained at Ferrari would now come in handy at Williams, where he will be moving next season.

Sainz back to a familiar setting with Williams

Sainz, for the majority of his career, has driven for midfield teams. Ferrari was a refreshing break from that, but starting from 2025 onwards, he will get a taste of his old life again.

“It’s something I have to adapt to, but it’s a position I’ve been in for seven out of ten years of my racing career. That means fighting for points and not winning,” he stated.

Sainz still has six more races left with Ferrari in 2024, and he will be looking to make the most out of them, perhaps even eye a win. At the same time, Sainz chose to join Williams because he believed in Team Principal James Vowles’ long-term vision of turning the team into a championship-level stable.

However, that won’t be something Sainz will be able to experience from the get-go, as Williams is currently even struggling to get into the points.