mobile app bar

“You’ve Made Yourself Look Stupid”: F1 Journo Reveals Who Is Winning in Max Verstappen vs FIA Battle

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“You’ve Made Yourself Look Stupid”: F1 Journo Reveals Who Is Winning in Max Verstappen vs FIA Battle

Credits: IMAGO PanoramiC

Max Verstappen and the FIA have been at odds with each other since the start of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend due to the Dutchman’s use of swear words in the drivers’ press conference on Thursday. And while Verstappen has been punished for his actions, F1 expert Edd Straw believes that he is actually the one winning the battle in the court of public opinion.

After the conference on Thursday, the stewards called Verstappen in on Friday after FP1 to discuss the matter and punished him with community service. However, the 26-year-old has since been in retaliation mode as he has refused to take part in the conferences that followed on Saturday and Sunday.

And even when he has spoken to the media, he has only given one or two-word answers at best. And this is what Straw believes has helped Verstappen win over the public. “The problem here is that by taking that action that he has in retaliation for Verstappen, a sort of passive resistance, he comes across very very well,” Straw stated in a recent conversation with other experts on ‘The Race’ podcast. He added,

“Verstappen ends up looking like the voice of reason, he’s played it beautifully. So you’re not going to win that battle because you just made yourself look stupid.

FIA is not completely unreasonable: Straw

While he certainly believes that Verstappen has taken the correct course of action in response to the whole swearing debacle, Straw also thinks that Ben Sulayem and the FIA are not completely unreasonable in their attempt to reduce the use of offensive language in the broadcast.

However, where he faults Ben Sulayem is in his approach of not informing the teams and the drivers in advance of the sudden ban on the use of swear words and making it into such a high-profile case by targetting Verstappen.

“If you want to keep the language clean in the FIA press conferences, that’s not remotely unreasonable. Everybody knows that you have to moderate your language depending on your platform… Max Verstappen understands that,” he added.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these