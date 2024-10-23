Yuki Tsunoda Chooses Daniel Ricciardo as a Companion in a ‘Stranded Island’

Daniel Ricciardo Racing Bulls S.p.A Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team and Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls S.p.A Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team greets the fans at the F1 GP dell Emilia Romagna 2024

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo did not spend a lot of time together as teammates, but going by the Japanese driver’s recent statement, they had developed a close bond before the Honey Badger was sacked by RB last month.

During the US GP weekend, Tsunoda sat down with the Paddock Project, where he was asked who he would choose to get stranded on an island. With incredible conviction, he took Ricciardo’s name.

The fact that Tsunoda chose the Perth-born driver over his former teammate Pierre Gasly—with whom he shared an admirable bromance—was particularly surprising. But Tsunoda had his reasons.

When asked what he would do with Ricciardo on the island, the 24-year-old replied, “Just goof off. We’re gonna sing. He likes singing, so we’re gonna sing together… We like drink, drinking wine as well.”

Ricciardo was one of the most charismatic personalities in the F1 paddock, known for his jovial attitude and sense of humor. These traits have made him a fan favorite over the years and were likely the reason why the Japanese driver chose him as his island roommate.

Tsunoda heavily valued his time as Ricciardo’s teammate and felt that he had an impact on him — not just inside the cockpit, but outside of it.

Tsunoda credited emotional growth to Ricciardo

Tsunoda’s early years in the sport were marked by comments about his anger issues and lack of control both in the car and on the radio. However, this has changed significantly over the past two seasons, as he has become much more composed.

Tsunoda credited Ricciardo for helping him develop this level of emotional maturity in the sport.

Earlier this year, he was quoted as saying, “When I look from an outside perspective, previously, even [though] my one lap or performance or my driving was okay, I think the radio communications, emotional control was lacking quite a lot – a big step when I compare to Daniel, for example.”

‼️ Exclusive ‼️ Red Bull set Yuki Tsunoda a target to “calm down” over team radio, which Daniel Ricciardo has helped with. #F1https://t.co/V8HBUzVh76 — RacingNews365.com (@Racingnews365c) August 7, 2024

Ricciardo’s influence has certainly made an impact on the young Japanese driver. Even Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko has noted the significant improvement in Tsunoda.

Previously, there were doubts about his readiness to join the main team. However, this season, Tsunoda has demonstrated a new level of consistency, making him a more well-rounded driver and a serious contender to race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year.