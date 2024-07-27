Yuki Tsunoda Hit With 60-Place Grid Penalty at Belgian GP- How Is That Possible?

Currently P6 in the Constructors’ Championship Standings, RB was looking to finish strong in the final race before the summer-break – the Belgian GP. However, those hopes were dealt with a major blow when Yuki Tsunoda got hit with a 60-place grid penalty.

RB introduced a new power unit for Tsunoda, which triggered a huge penalty. His engine will feature a new ICE, MGU-H, MGU-K, turbocharger, energy store, control electronics and exhaust. Each component earned him specific grid penalties, as he exceeded his allocated amount for the season.

yuki’s reaction to his 60 place grid drop pic.twitter.com/oSLNWoaYEG — dani (@yukierrewins) July 26, 2024

As a result, qualifying will become inconsequential for the Japanese driver who will start P20 in the Belgian GP regardless of where he finishes on Saturday. However, he doesn’t seem to be worried at all.

When informed of the grid-drop, Tsunoda simply said, “Oh Jesus,” in an indifferent tone.

Presumably, RB knew about the consequences of Tsunoda taking this penalty. They made a conscious decision to bring these parts right before the season went into a three-week break.

The Red Bull sister team has been on an upward trajectory and wants to take the momentum with them to the second half of the season. This is likely why they are dealing with the grid-penalties in Spa-Francorchamps, a circuit where overtaking is generally easy.

Sporting Director Alan Permane confirmed that Tsunoda’s teammate Daniel Ricciardo would be getting a similar penalty soon. When the latter would happen, however, remained unknown.

Tsunoda is not the only driver to take a grid penalty at Spa. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen too, will take a 10-place grid drop.