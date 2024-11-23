Zak Brown Confident of Andretti’s F1 Entry, Awaits ‘Imminent Announcement’

Rumors about Andretti Global finally joining F1 have been at an all-time high this week, and now it seems that confirmation is just around the corner, something Zak Brown weighed in on during the Las Vegas GP weekend.

The McLaren CEO was asked about the possibility of the American team being in F1 during FP3, to which he replied, “I kind of know what I’m hearing on the grapevine. We’ve not been officially told anything, but we partner with General Motors [partnered with Andretti] with our IndyCar team, so I’ve seen them here, and they seem to have big smiles on their face.”

His comments were of particular interest because McLaren has already forged a partnership with General Motors in IndyCar, which made Brown a credible source.

“So I believe an announcement is probably imminent, and it will be exciting to have yet another manufacturer alongside Audi joining our sport,” he added.

One of the key moments leading up to this potential announcement was Michael Andretti’s decision to step down as CEO of Andretti Global earlier this year. This move was seen as a strategic decision to help smoothen the team’s entry into the pinnacle of motorsport.

With Andretti stepping back, a restructured leadership team is expected to take charge. Officials from GM and Cadillac are likely to hold key positions within the team and insiders have suggested that this shift in leadership has been crucial in earning Formula 1’s approval.

GM’s arrival will be a good thing for the sport

Through its Cadillac brand, GM would bring a wealth of motorsport experience to the grid, along with the prestige of being one of America’s biggest automotive companies, Brown emphasized.

He added how their inclusion would also add excitement for fans. “They’ve got a great history in motorsport, General Motors. So I think it’s great—more competition, something for the fans to get excited about. They love new Grands Prix, new power units, new racing teams, new racing drivers, so I think it will be exciting,” the 53-year-old shared.

Andretti’s interest in Formula 1 has always included the possibility of bringing American talent to the grid, with Colton Herta often seen as their top choice. Herta, a young American driver who made history as the youngest-ever IndyCar race winner, was once tipped for an F1 debut.

However, Herta lacked the FIA super license points required to compete in Formula 1. Despite Red Bull’s efforts to secure an exception for him, the FIA denied the request, causing his F1 dreams to fade.

As time passed, the excitement around Herta diminished, but Andretti’s upcoming entry could reignite the discussion about bringing an American driver into Formula 1.