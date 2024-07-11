mobile app bar

Zak Brown Will Drive Lewis Hamilton’s Last Race Winning McLaren on Ferrari’s Turf

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Zak Brown Will Drive Lewis Hamilton’s Last Race Winning McLaren on Ferrari’s Turf

IMAGO / HochZwei

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown is a passionate automotive enthusiast. The American sponsorship magnate has deservedly made a fortune for himself as part of his motorsport journey. Naturally, he uses his means to splurge on classic road and race cars. Within his bespoke collection also lies the 2012 MP4-27 driven by Lewis Hamilton.

The 2012 F1 season was Hamilton’s last year with the iconic British team. He drove the MP4-27 to four victories that year – at the Canadian GP, Hungarian GP, Italian GP, and the United States GP. In a video uploaded by Tom Hartley Jnr. on YouTube, Brown revealed that he will be behind the wheel of Lewis Hamilton’s last winning McLaren in Ferrari’s backyard.

Hamilton‘s last year with the team would also be the last time McLaren won a Grand Prix in the pre-Zak Brown era. It would be nine years later at the 2021 Italian GP that McLaren would be victorious again – this time at the hands of Daniel Ricciardo.

Brown revealed that he will take charge of the iconic MP4-27 during the 2024 Italian GP weekend. Apart from this, the American also owns Mika Hakkinen’s MP4-16 and Ayrton Senna’s 1991 MP4-6.

Brown described Senna’s third-world championship-winning car as his most prized possession. PlanetF1 quoted him last year: “I’ve had it for five years, and if I had to pick just one car from my collection, this would be it.”

Zak Brown spends $1 million a year preserving his $100 million car collection

There’s only one way to describe Brown – he’s a petrolhead at heart. Naturally, his extensive car collection also comes with a hefty price. According to estimations, the American owns a collection of exquisite automotive engineering valued at over $100,000,000.

As Brown explained to Tom, he owns about 50 cars (a combination of both road and race cars). His only rule with race cars is that they should have won. His obsession with perfection and winning also set him back around $1,000,000 a year. According to Business F1, this is the cost of upkeep for his car collection.

These costs are majorly related to keeping the cars in race-trim. Brown often lends out or uses his cars to run at events and Grand Prix weekends. The upkeep required to keep these cars ready as “runners” for events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed is the bulk of his investment.

Post Edited By:Shreya Sanjeev

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these