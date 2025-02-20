Zak Brown Wouldn’t Be Surprised if Either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri Ever Leave for Ferrari

Zak Brown, Team Principal of McLaren F1 Team, Oscar Piastri of McLaren F1 Team MCL38, and Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team MCL38 pose for a portrait during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 on the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore, from September 19 to 22, 2024 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ferrari is not only the most historic team but also the most successful. It’s the only side that defines Formula 1 racing and has captured the imagination of every F1 driver when they were a kid, including Lewis Hamilton.

Regardless of the nationality of any driver, the sole Italian team is the ultimate destination for everyone.

“I’ll probably do the same if I was in his position. It looks cool, it’s an amazing story for him,” said McLaren driver Lando Norris recently about Hamilton ditching Mercedes for Ferrari.

This answer is a clear hint that even Norris wouldn’t be able to say no to Ferrari if they ever knocked on his door. And McLaren boss Zak Brown realizes that and his comments from the F1 75 launch convey it.

“Most drivers, if not all, want to drive for that team at one point. Hopefully, not my guys [Norris and Oscar Piastri] anytime soon,” said Brown to Talksport.

Brown further appreciated the unification of the two biggest names in F1. “It’s cool for the sport to have the biggest name in the sport racing with the most iconic and historic team. So excited to see how that progresses.”

“For me, if I win the World Championship with Ferrari it’s not the eighth, it’s the first. The first for this team in a long time. They have had many, many titles before. But I’m going for the first.” – Sir Lewis Hamilton pic.twitter.com/uuJcobucjO — sim (@sim3744) February 20, 2025

But at the same time, Brown can’t wish the Ferrari-Hamilton duo more than necessary because his own side would be challenging the Prancing Horse for the 2025 title. Last year, they battled for the title and things got really close in the second half of the season, with McLaren edging Ferrari by just 14 points in the end.

Now, with this season likely being an extension of the last season with the regulations remaining relatively stable, the intensity would be similar if not more. Meanwhile, Hamilton is just too pleased to be in a Ferrari.

Hamilton claims to never had a car like this

Hamilton got to drive this year’s Ferrari for the first time on Wednesday morning. The seven-time world champion was overwhelmed by just being able to feel a Ferrari car made for him.

“It’s nothing like the car that I had before over the last 10, 12, 17 years. It’s unique on its own. And to feel the vibration of a Ferrari engine for the first time, wow, that’s what I think ultimately put the biggest smile on my face,” said Hamilton.

However, he hesitated to give his initial review as he thought the car was still at a nascent stage. But Charles Leclerc said, “It’s a good day because there was nothing outstandingly negative,” Thus, teasing the fans about how the car actually is.

With the season likely to be extremely competitive and the two most prominent contenders — Ferrari and McLaren — claiming to have made several changes to their cars, nobody wants their secret out as of now. So, fans would have to wait until Melbourne to know who has the upper hand.