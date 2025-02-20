“There Was Nothing Outstandingly Negative”: Charles Leclerc Takes a Hilarious Dig at Ferrari

LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, portrait, press conference, during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, 19th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Since the start of the ground-effect era in 2022, Ferrari has experimented with several unique approaches to improve performance and competitiveness. While some have been successful, others have led to setbacks.

With the 2025 car now unveiled, there is a lot of curiosity about whether Ferrari will encounter a new set of challenges or take the final step toward winning the title.

Charles Leclerc has shared his thoughts on the SF-25 just weeks before the start of the new campaign.

“When it’s positive, we don’t mind, but we still want to understand what we did not expect. When it’s negative, it’s a bit more of a worry,” he said to Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz when asked about how the car felt during shakedown at Fiorano on Wednesday. A fairly diplomatic answer.

However, the 27-year-old still took a jab at the Italian outfit’s habit of creating problems for themselves each season with some quirky car characteristics.

“It’s a good day because there was nothing outstandingly negative,” Leclerc stated, suggesting there were positive signs in its initial running. However, the car still has a long way to go before providing a realistic performance benchmark.

Your first images of the SF-25 are on track! pic.twitter.com/KR5QhSWcZ6 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 19, 2025

Ferrari will run the car in Bahrain next week during the three days of pre-season testing, alongside all other teams. This will provide a clearer idea of where their 2025 challenger stands relative to rivals like McLaren and Red Bull.

Leclerc highlighted how the team has struggled with certain troublesome characteristics in recent years. In 2023, tire management compromised their race pace, while in 2022, both the car and engine’s reliability were frequently under scrutiny.

Last season saw promising improvements on both fronts, with Ferrari ultimately finishing just 14 points short of the Constructors’ title. However, as Leclerc emphasized, they must identify and eliminate any potential weaknesses that could hinder their championship hopes.

Leclerc is positive about Ferrari’s title chances

So far, Leclerc seems pleased with Ferrari’s new mechanical package, even calling it an improvement over the SF-24, which won five races last year.

While he hasn’t encountered any “surprises” in the car’s performance, he’ll have to wait a few more weeks to determine whether it’s truly the best car on the grid.

Naturally, if Ferrari can take this step up, a championship will be the bare minimum expectation. Even Leclerc shares this optimism, stating he would be disappointed if they “don’t win one of the two World Championships.”

Ferrari’s main competition will come from McLaren and Red Bull, provided the Austrian team can resolve their balance issues. As for McLaren, they appear poised to be the team to beat, carrying over their strong mechanical package from 2024.

If Ferrari’s SF-25 can match the Woking outfit’s ambitiously upgraded MCL39, it would set up a thrilling championship battle. Leclerc would also fancy his chances of securing his maiden world title, just as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are hoping to do on McLaren’s side.