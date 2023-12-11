After Listening to the Dutch National Anthem 19 Times This Year, Max Verstappen Lashes Out During Hilarious Sim Racing Moment

Max Verstappen registered a historic 2023 campaign by bagging his third world championship title and a whopping 19 Grand Prix wins. Naturally, he must have gotten accustomed to hearing the Dutch National Anthem being blasted on repeat, week in, week out. As it turns out, he’s sick of it, too, just like his rivals!

Advertisement

A video that has surfaced on X, shows a hilarious moment while Verstappen was putting in the hours on his bespoke sim rig. While Verstappen was on the sim, the Dutch National Anthem could be heard playing on the system. This prompted the 26-year-old to hunch his shoulders and say, “Oh come on! Stop this sh*t!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1733923747281694804?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

While Verstappen’s outburst may have been in jest, the early signs for the 2024 season don’t look all that cheery for his rivals. The RB19 was virtually untouched by Red Bull during the season, yet, the team went on to win every single race, barring one.

Despite their rivals clawing back and bridging the gap, Red Bull’s technical director Adrian Newey seems to have dedicated himself to ensuring that Red Bull’s dominant streak continues into 2024.

Adrian Newey masterminds 2024 domination with Max Verstappen at the helm

Throughout the season, teams like Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have worked their socks off trying to bridge the gap to the RB19. All the while, Adrian Newey has been putting his genius at work to ensure that the RB20 is faster than the RB19.

Red Bull’s rivals may have closed the gap to the current generation of the Red Bull beast. But the technical team over at Milton Keynes has been focusing their attention solely on the 2024 car to ensure that it is different in terms of looks as well as its aerodynamic capabilities to the RB19.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dr_obbs/status/1715065602480521721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Reports suggest that the RB20 is going to be an evolution rather than a revolution. Be that as it may, it is not going to have many similarities to the 2023 car. It is being suggested that the team has chalked out a plan to make the RB20 the most efficient car, aerodynamically to eradicate any of the niggling problems that plagued this year’s car.

Naturally, going into 2024 Red Bull is the strong favorites to win it all once again. However, the threat of either McLaren, Ferrari or Mercedes getting it ‘right’ is still as potent as ever.