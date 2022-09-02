Guanyu Zhou ‘favourite’ to extend $1 Million a year contract with Alfa Romeo over current F2 driver

Zhou Guanyu will most likely race for Alfa Romeo in the 2023 F1 season over Sauber academy driver Theo Pourchaire.

Zhou Guanyu has impressed a lot of his critics in his rookie season with F1. The Alfa Romeo driver seems to be improving and could be a better driver next season if he is given the chance.

Zhou entered F1’s grid having finished 3rd in the 2021 F2 championship. In the 14 races so far in the 2022 calendar, Zhou has claimed only 5 points. He stands 17th in the standings.

Zhou’s contract with Alfa Romeo expires at the end of the current season earning $1 Million a season. But, seems like his Alfa Romeo is keen on keeping him for another year and checking his potential.

At the moment, Alfa Romeo have not confirmed their 2023 line-up. But F1 journalist Lawrence Baretto claims that the team would continue with Zhou and Valtteri Bottas for next season.

📰: Zhou Guanyu reveals a new contract with Alfa Romeo should be “no big issue for next year.” Negotiations are already in place and the team is “very happy” with his performances.#F1#DutchGP pic.twitter.com/pAPkFTj0uC — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) September 1, 2022

Zhou confirmed that the negotiations are underway. “Nothing confirmed yet, but we will wait for the confirmation. We obviously started talking about it, my side and also from the team side.”

Despite suffering from a life-threatening collision in Silverstone, Zhou has managed to progress. Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur was impressed with his performances this season, revealing that the 23-year-old has reached the targets set by the team.

Zhou added, “I’m happy with all the group, all the crew, and going along with Fred Vasseur, with Valtteri. So it should be no big issue for next year, as long as we concentrate on this year.”

Alfa Romeo chose Zhou Guanyu over Theo Pourchaire

Zhou Guanyu is most likely expected to continue with Alfa Romeo for another season. But this leaves Sauber junior driver Theo Pourchaire without an F1 seat for the next season.

Pourchaire finished as the runner-up in the 2020 F3 championship. He then made a move to F2 in 2021, where he finished 5th in his first season.

However, this season the French driver has been one of the best drivers to watch out for. Ahead of the weekend in Zandvoort, Theo is currently 2nd in the 2022 F2 Championship behind Felipe Drugovich.

The second Alfa Romeo seat has been a battle between Zhou Guanyu and Theo Pourchaire. Understand Zhou has moved well clear and is favourite to get a second year. His form so far in his rookie year has been very impressive. #F1 — Lawrence Barretto (@lawrobarretto) September 1, 2022

Pourchaire was one of the contenders for the 2022 seat at Alfa. But Team Principal Fred Vasseur deemed the move “too risky” for the team. Pourchaire was given testing duties and promised a seat next year if Zhou failed to impress.

There were rumours floating that Theo Pourchaire might replace the Chinese driver. But seems like Zhou is still the ‘favourite’ to continue.

Pourchaire will not impose a threat on Zhou’s seat next year. The Chinese driver will remain their permanent driver while Pourchaire will continue to remain Alfa Romeo’s reserve driver.

