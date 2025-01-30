“F1 Not the Best Paying Industry Anymore”: Adrian Newey Flags Loss of Talent Owing to Budget Cap

NEWEY Adrian (gbr), Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing, portrait during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix 2024, 12th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship Credits: IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey has seen many eras of the sport, having worked in it for more than three decades. However, today the Briton is seeing the allure of working in F1 decreasing, and he blames two regulations imposed by the FIA to be at the root of the problem.

The first gripe he has is with the length of the technical regulations. But more importantly, it is the cost cap. Though Newey agrees with the fundamental objectives of introducing the cost-cap — which is to provide a level playing field for all the teams — he believes it has also led to a big loss of talent.

“Formula 1 is actually not the best-paying industry anymore,” he told AMuS’ Michael Schmidt. Newey highlighted this being one of the “hidden penalties” of the cost cap and has decreased the willingness of people to ply their trade in the sport.

Every single Formula 1 team is now worth more than $1 billion, according to @kbadenhausen. This is one of the most interesting storylines in sports business. Not long ago, Formula 1 teams were trading for $1 because they required hundreds of millions of dollars of investment… pic.twitter.com/wFKR0MvlLQ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 26, 2024

But where do these people then go? While the cost cap has tied the hands of F1 teams, other racing categories like the World Endurance Championship (WEC) have seen an inflow of personnel owing to their salary structure. Furthermore, many people have left the F1 paddock to pursue a career in non-racing ventures, too, according to Newey.

Is F1 losing its creative edge in its latest era?

The other big issue that Newey has with the current state of affairs in Formula 1 is the highly detailed technical regulations. He recalled his first year in the sport when the 1973 regulations were about only four pages long!

Today, the regulations are so stringent that engineers, such as himself, have lost that creative freedom to design cars that have that edge. Naturally, this will also have a long-term trickle-down effect in terms of the popularity of the sport itself.

Formula 1 fans are very interested in the innovativeness that takes place on the track. Brawn GP’s genius double-diffuser saw them win the 2009 title, and it endeared fans to the sport and that team. This simply isn’t possible today with the level of detail and restrictions encapsulated in modern regulations.